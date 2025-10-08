What's Going On With Cipher Mining (CIFR) Stock Wednesday?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares are trading higher. The company on Wednesday released its September 2025 operational update.

What To Know: Cipher reported mining approximately 251 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during September, including 19 Bitcoin produced through joint-venture data centers. The company also generated about seven Bitcoin worth of value from power sales during the month.

Cipher sold around 158 Bitcoin and ended September with approximately 1,500 Bitcoin held in treasury. The company said its deployed mining fleet totaled 114,000 rigs, achieving an operating hashrate of 23.6 EH/s with a fleet efficiency of 16.8 J/TH.

Cipher also confirmed that Phase I of its Black Pearl site is now complete, delivering 10.1 EH/s of self-mining hashrate. Construction continues at the company's Barber Lake facility.

“With all previously outlined mining plans now fully executed, the Company continues to focus on the HPC side of the business,” the company said.

CIFR Price Action: At the time of writing, Cipher shares were up 10.43% at $17.39, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

