September 21, 2025 6:31 AM 2 min read

Intel, Sandisk, And IonQ Are Among The Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Sep. 15 - Sep.19): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Oklo Inc. OKLO gained 59.34% this week. Investor enthusiasm was bolstered by a recent nuclear energy agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom aimed at accelerating the deployment of advanced nuclear reactors.
  2. Bullish BLSH gained 33.04% this week after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q2 financial results. Also, Cantor Fitzgerald and Rosenblatt raised their respective price targets on the stock.
  3. NuScale Power Corporation SMR gained 23.31% this week. RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Sector Perform rating and price target of $35.
  4. IonQ, Inc. IONQ gained 23.72% this week. Shares of quantum-related stocks are trading higher on a report indicating the Trump administration plans an expansion of quantum strategy.
  5. Bloom Energy Corporation BE stock gained 28.62% this week after multiple analysts raised its price forecast.
  6. Intel Corporation INTC gained 21.7% this week after the company announced it will jointly develop AI infrastructure and personal computing products with NVIDIA, which will invest $5B in Intel’s stock at $23.28 per share.
  7. Symbotic Inc. SYM gained 15.49% this week.
  8. Rambus, Inc. RMBS gained 15.27% this week.
  9. Sandisk Corporation SNDK gained 14.28% this week. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintains an Outperform rating, raising the price forecast from $57 to $112.
  10. Joby Aviation, Inc JOBY stock gained 14.34% this week.
