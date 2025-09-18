Quantum stocks staged a stunning comeback this week, making a previously niche corner of tech one of Wall Street’s most popular buzz topics. IonQ Inc IONQ, Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI, D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS, and Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT stocks soared to new highs as acquisitions, government orders, and optimistic analyst recommendations drove investors into the group. The surge has investors questioning: might ETFs be the safest way to surf the quantum wave?

ETFs With Exposure To Quantum

A number of ETFs offer exposure to quantum through specific holdings.

Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM – QTUM is about as close to a quantum dedicated ETF as exists. It tracks an index of international companies developing quantum computing, machine learning, and cloud technologies.

The fund rose 2.83% on Thursday on interest in IonQ and Rigetti. With assets diversified across hardware, software, and enabling infrastructure, QTUM presents investors with a diversified entry into the wider quantum ecosystem.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ – AIQ invests in firms leveraging artificial intelligence, Big Data, and high-end computing, some of which are actively developing quantum capabilities.

The fund gained 1.24% on Thursday. Although its quantum exposure is less than QTUM, AIQ catches the overlap between AI and quantum, two themes increasingly being considered as complementary drivers of next-gen computing.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF ROBT – ROBT takes a broader approach, holding firms across robotics, automation, and AI. It added 2.1% on Thursday. Though not a direct play on quantum, ROBT provides exposure to companies investing heavily in advanced R&D pipelines, some of which touch quantum applications in aerospace, cybersecurity, and defense.

Combined, these ETFs provide investors with a means of riding the quantum rally without the risk of volatility of playing on individual stocks. If the momentum continues, fund managers are likely to race each other to roll out a specialized U.S. quantum ETF, just as AI funds spread like wildfire during the AI trade frenzy of 2023. In fact, on Thursday, Global X filed for a quantum and semiconductor focused ETF, Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF, which is set to be launched soon under the ticker CHPX.

Stocks Take Charge

IonQ was at the forefront of this week’s buzz. The company disclosed the acquisition of Oxford Ionics and a binding agreement to purchase Vector Atomic, with it coming in the form of over $200 million in government contracts.

Following the close of trading, IonQ disclosed it had joined the Department of Energy’s Quantum-in-Space partnership, which targets developing secure communications and quantum sensing in space.

Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton reinstated a Buy rating on IonQ with an $80 price target, fueling momentum. The stock rose about 6% on Thursday, following up on Wednesday’s record highs.

The buzz wasn’t confined to IonQ alone. Rigetti Computing jumped 19% Thursday following the news of a $5.8 million Air Force Research Laboratory superconducting quantum networking contract.

D-Wave Quantum jumped 8% on Thursday to hit a fresh all-time high, following impressive bookings growth in Asia and new uses of quantum AI in drug discovery and telecom optimization. Quantum Computing gained 5% Thursday, riding the wave.

The ETF Question

As quantum names gain legitimacy with government transactions and corporate alliances, ETFs might be the next chapter. For those investors nervous about pursuing individual high-beta stocks, funds such as QTUM, AIQ, and ROBT could be the gateway to what many view as the AI-meets-quantum era, and potentially the next big thematic bet.

