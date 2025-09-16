Bloom Energy Is Not Jim Cramer's 'Cup Of Tea,' But It's Going Up

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer addressed Bloom Energy Corporation BE.

“It's not my cup of tea,” Cramer said of the renewable energy company. “But I understand why it's going up.”

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum, on Sept. 12, maintained Bloom Energy with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $38 to $65.

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the company’s stock price rose 17% to $64.29. At Monday’s close, it was $67.03.

Cramer also recommended buying QXO, Inc QXO.

Supporting his view, Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh, on Sept. 5, initiated coverage on QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $28.

Cramer said Newmont Corporation NEM is excellent, but he prefers Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM. However, he added that Newmont is “absolutely fine.”

As per the recent news, Newmont announced that it has agreed to sell its Coffee Project in Yukon, Canada to Fuerte Metals Corporation for up to $150 million in total consideration.

Cramer said Lam Research Corporation LRCX is a buy, and recommended not selling it.

Lam Research, on Sept. 15, entered into cross licensing collaboration with JSR Inpria to develop high NA EUV patterning and next generation films.

loanDepot, Inc. LDI is “losing money. I'm not there for that one,” Cramer said.

On Sept. 10, BTIG analyst Eric Hagen reiterated loanDepot with a Neutral rating.

Cramer said Centrus Energy Corp. LEU is going higher.

As per the recent news, Centrus Energy, on Aug. 26, signed an agreement to explore potential investments to support the expansion of the company's uranium enrichment plant.

“I think you're ok,” Cramer said when asked about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB.

On Sept. 5, Evercore ISI Group analyst John Dunn maintained AllianceBernstein with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $46 to $44.

QXO shares gained 2.2% to settle at $21.23 on Monday.

Bloom Energy shares fell 0.4% to close at $67.02.

Newmont shares gained 0.1% to settle at $79.36 on Monday.

AllianceBernstein shares gained 0.1% to $37.94.

Lam Research shares rose 1.9% to close at $119.21.

LoanDepot shares rose 5.8% to settle at $4.5200.

Centrus Energy shares gained 9.6% to close at $243.48.

