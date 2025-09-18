Oklo Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today: What's Going On?

Shares of advanced nuclear technology company Oklo Inc OKLO hit a new all-time high Thursday afternoon. The surge follows a series of recent company-specific announcements and favorable market conditions.

What To Know: Investor enthusiasm was bolstered by a recent nuclear energy agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom aimed at accelerating the deployment of advanced nuclear reactors. Earlier in September, Oklo announced plans for a new $1.68 billion advanced fuel recycling facility in Tennessee, a strategic move to secure its fuel supply chain.

Further propelling the stock are recent collaborations with Lightbridge and ABB, along with its selection for three projects under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program.

The broader market rally, spurred by the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate cut, and the increasing energy demands of the artificial intelligence sector have also provided a favorable tailwind for Oklo’s impressive performance.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, the company currently holds an exceptionally strong Momentum score of 99.69 alongside a positive price trend across all time frames.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, OKLO shares are trading higher by 15.22% to $109.79 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $106.89 and a 52-week low of $6.42.

Read Also: Cathie Wood, Dan Ives Align On These 11 AI Stock Picks — Some Might Surprise You

How To Buy OKLO Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Oklo’s case, it is in the Utilities sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock