Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Slip, S&P 500 Rises Ahead Of August PPI Data—Chewy, GameStop, Oracle In Focus

U.S. stock futures were swinging on Wednesday following Tuesday’s advances. Futures of major benchmark indices were mixed.

Investors were awaiting August’s crucial producer price inflation, slated for a release later today.

This will be followed by the August consumer price inflation data to be released on Thursday morning.

Stocks reached new record highs on Tuesday, driven by revised U.S. job figures that showed a slowing labor market. This data strengthened investor confidence that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.08% and the two-year bond was at 3.54%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 100% likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting the current interest rates for the Sept. 17 decision.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones -0.27% S&P 500 0.13% Nasdaq 100 0.07% Russell 2000 -0.36%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose in premarket on Wednesday. The SPY was up 0.16% at $651.37, while the QQQ advanced 0.12% to $581.20, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Cues From Last Session

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with utilities, health care, and communication services stocks recording the biggest gains on Tuesday. However, materials and industrials stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower. This broad strength led U.S. stocks to settle higher, with all three major indices closing at record highs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics removed 911,000 nonfarm payroll jobs from its count between April 2024 and March 2025, indicating the labor market had been cooling far earlier than many on Wall Street had anticipated.

Markets briefly dipped in the wake of the data release. Yet, major U.S. equity indices showed some recovery by midday in New York as the sharp downward revision in payrolls further strengthens the case for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates.

UnitedHealth Inc. UNH jumped more than 8% on Tuesday after the health care giant offered an upbeat assessment of its Medicare Advantage business.

The Dow Jones index ended 196 points or 0.43% higher at 45,711.34, whereas the S&P 500 index rose 0.27% to 6,512.61. Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.37% to 21,879.49, and the small-cap gauge, Russell 2000, tumbled 0.55% to end at 2,381.82.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 0.37% 21,879.49 S&P 500 0.27% 6,512.61 Dow Jones 0.43% 45,711.34 Russell 2000 -0.55% 2,381.82

Insights From Analysts

Market analysts are optimistic about the future of equities, though their strategies for capturing gains differ, with some focusing on historical U.S. market trends and others on selective global opportunities.

Analysts at LPL Financial believe the U.S. stock market has more room to run, arguing that its recent performance is simply “following the playbook”. After recovering from significant selloffs, historical data show that more gains are likely. According to a study by the firm, the S&P 500 has delivered average gains of 16.2% in the 12 months following a recovery from a market correction.

“It takes a lot to derail a bull market that has broken out to new highs,” wrote Jeffrey Buchbinder, LPL’s Chief Equity Strategist. The current bull market, which started in October 2022, has gained about 81%.

This is well below the historical average cumulative gain of 168% for bull markets, suggesting its run is not over. LPL sees several potential catalysts to push stocks higher, including “strong AI-fueled growth in corporate profits” and a resilient U.S. economy that is expected to avoid a recession.

Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute are also constructive but emphasize a granular approach, with a particular focus on emerging markets (EMs). They identify three key drivers for EM assets this year: a weaker U.S. dollar, a broadly stable macro environment, and the impact of “mega forces” like AI and geopolitical fragmentation.

BlackRock advises that “selectivity across countries and sectors remains key”. The firm notes that the rewiring of global supply chains is benefiting countries like Mexico and Vietnam, while Taiwan and South Korea are major players in the AI semiconductor buildout.

Looking long-term, BlackRock holds a strategic overweight to emerging markets, citing the promise of nations like India, which can “leverage its younger population and growing digitization to scale into a cutting-edge digital economy”. While tactically neutral on broad EM equities, the firm is overweight U.S. stocks, agreeing that the AI theme provides near-term earnings support.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Wednesday;

August’s headline and core producer price index data will be announced by 8:30 a.m. ET.

July’s wholesale inventories data will be released by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Stocks In Focus

Chewy Inc. CHWY rose 3.92% in premarket on Wednesday ahead of its earnings report scheduled to be released before the opening bell. Analysts estimate earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

rose 3.92% in premarket on Wednesday ahead of its earnings report scheduled to be released before the opening bell. Analysts estimate earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $3.08 billion. Daktronics Inc. DAKT advanced 3.67% as analysts expect it to report earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $213.41 million before the opening bell.

advanced 3.67% as analysts expect it to report earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $213.41 million before the opening bell. Oxford Industries Inc. OXM was up 0.32% ahead of its earnings report scheduled to be released after the closing bell. Analysts estimate earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $410.85 million.

was up 0.32% ahead of its earnings report scheduled to be released after the closing bell. Analysts estimate earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $410.85 million. Synopsys Inc. SNPS plunged 20.17% after posting weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter after Tuesday's closing bell. The company also lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $15.11 to $15.19 to a new range of $12.76 to $12.80, versus the $15 estimate.

plunged 20.17% after posting weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter after Tuesday's closing bell. The company also lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $15.11 to $15.19 to a new range of $12.76 to $12.80, versus the $15 estimate. Oracle Corp. ORCL surged 28.86% despite missing estimates as its backlog soared by 359% to $455 billion.

surged 28.86% despite missing estimates as its backlog soared by 359% to $455 billion. GameStop Corp. GME jumped 8.01% following strong second-quarter earnings and a special dividend announcement.

jumped 8.01% following strong second-quarter earnings and a special dividend announcement. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS zoomed 68.65% following the release of first-half 2025 financial results that marked the company's commercial debut with its AI-powered Mudra Link wristband.

zoomed 68.65% following the release of first-half 2025 financial results that marked the company's commercial debut with its AI-powered Mudra Link wristband. Cuprina Holdings Ltd. CUPR popped 254.70% following the announcement of exclusive licensing rights to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and Global Environment Facility-validated medical waste recycling technology for Southeast Asia.

popped 254.70% following the announcement of exclusive licensing rights to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and Global Environment Facility-validated medical waste recycling technology for Southeast Asia. Asset Entities Inc. ASST skyrocketed by 101.75% after shareholders approved the company's transformational merger with Strive Enterprises Inc., an Ohio-based asset management firm.

skyrocketed by 101.75% after shareholders approved the company's transformational merger with Strive Enterprises Inc., an Ohio-based asset management firm. Rubrik Inc. RBRK dropped 4.37% despite reporting second-quarter financial results that beat expectations and raising its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook

Commodities, Gold, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 1.07% to hover around $63.30 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.54% to hover around $3,645.78 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $3,674.09 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.02% higher at the 97.8100 level.

Asian markets closed higher as Australia's ASX 200, China’s CSI 300, Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, India’s S&P BSE Sensex, and South Korea's Kospi indices rose. European markets were higher in early trade.

