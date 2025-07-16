Volatility surged across interest rate-sensitive assets Wednesday after reports circulated that President Donald Trump may be preparing to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from his post. The rumors sparked fears over the Fed's independence, triggering a broad flight to gold and a sell-off in the U.S. dollar.

While Wall Street was mostly flat during midday trading in New York, traders were on edge, digesting the potential implications of a leadership shake-up at the central bank. Speculators are already positioning for a more dovish monetary path, anticipating that Powell’s possible ouster could accelerate future interest rate cuts.

Gold prices jumped sharply, soaring from $3,325 to over $3,377 per ounce within minutes before paring gains to around $3,350.

Bitcoin BTC/USD rallied 1.2% to $119,000, benefiting from dollar weakness and renewed demand for decentralized assets.

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.3%, on track to snap a four-day winning streak. At the same time, Treasury yields edged slightly lower as bond traders priced in increased political and monetary policy uncertainty.

Economic data released Wednesday added fuel to the rate-cut narrative. The Producer Price Index was flat in June, down from a 0.3% gain in May and below the 0.2% consensus forecast. On a year-over-year basis, producer prices rose 2.3%, the slowest pace since September 2024 and softer than the 2.5% economists had expected.

Core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was also unchanged in June. The annual rate dropped to 2.6% from a revised 3.2% in May, falling short of the 2.7% consensus.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price Chg % Russell 2000 2,212.86 +0.4% Dow Jones 44,089.92 +0.2% S&P 500 6,246.61 +0.0% Nasdaq 100 22,845.74 -0.2% Updated by 12:44 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO flattened at $571.60.

flattened at $571.60. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.1% up to $440.42.

inched 0.1% up to $440.42. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ dropped 0.3% to $555.24.

dropped 0.3% to $555.24. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 0.2% to $219.37.

rose 0.2% to $219.37. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV outperformed, up 1%; the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB lagged, down 0.8%.

Wednesday’s Stock Movers

Shares of major banks were mixed despite beating earnings expectations, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS finishing flat, Bank of America Corp. BAC slipping 1.4% and Morgan Stanley MS falling 2.8%.

finishing flat, slipping 1.4% and falling 2.8%. Other stocks reacting to earnings report included Progressive Corp . PGR up 1.55%, Johnson & Johnson JNJ up 6.7%, Prologis Inc. PLD up 1.9% and Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI up 0.4%.

. up 1.55%, up 6.7%, up 1.9% and up 0.4%. Unity Software Inc. U surged 13% after Jefferies raised its price target to $35 from $29.

