Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Bets Big On Amazon, Roblox And Illumina While Trimming Palantir Stake After Alex Karp-Led Company Touched An All-Time High On Thursday

On Friday, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest made significant trades involving a number of prominent companies such as Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR, and Roblox Corp RBLX, among others.

The AMZN Trade

Ark Invest, across its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX funds, purchased shares of Amazon.com Inc. The total number of shares bought across all ETFs was 72,457.

Given Amazon’s closing price of $229.15 on the day of the trade, the total value of purchases stands at $16.6 million.

The Roblox Trade

Ark Invest bought a cumulative 48,541 shares of Roblox across its ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW funds. The value of the trade stands at $3.21 million, based on Friday's closing price of Roblox stock of $66.28.

The Illumina Trade

Ark Invest bought a cumulative 107,459 shares of Illumina across its ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and ARKK funds. The value of the trade stands at $11.93 million, based on Friday's closing price of Illumina stock of $111.06.

The PLTR Trade

Ark Invest sold 8,150 shares of Palantir from its ARKF fund. The value of the trade stands at $903,428, based on Friday's closing price of Palantir stock of $110.85. The Alex Karp-led company reached an all-time high of $116 on Thursday.

Other Key Trades

Accolade Inc. ACCD : 401,962 shares sold through ARKG fund.

401,962 shares sold through ARKG fund. Twist Bioscience Corp. TWST : 44,562 shares bought through ARKG and ARKK funds.

: 44,562 shares bought through ARKG and ARKK funds. 10X Genomics Inc. TXG : 185,249 shares bought through ARKG and ARKK funds.

: 185,249 shares bought through ARKG and ARKK funds. PagerDuty Inc. PD : 85,420 shares bought through ARKK and ARKW funds.

: 85,420 shares bought through ARKK and ARKW funds. Cloudflare Inc. NET : 18,319 shares sold through ARKW fund.

: 18,319 shares sold through ARKW fund. UiPath Inc. PATH : 996,441 shares sold through ARKK and ARKW funds.

: 996,441 shares sold through ARKK and ARKW funds. Robindhood Markets Inc. HOOD : 113,777 shares sold through ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW funds.

: 113,777 shares sold through ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW funds. Rocket Lab USA Inc. RKLB : 70,252 shares sold through ARKQ and ARKX funds.

