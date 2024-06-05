Loading... Loading...

On Wednesday, U.S. stock market indicators showed gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing 0.25% higher at 38,807.33, the S&P 500 climbing nearly 1.2% to 5,354.03, and the technology-focused Nasdaq rising by almost 2% to 17,187.90.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA saw its shares close Wednesday up more than 5% at $1,224.4, with an intraday high of $1,224.49 and a low of $1,174.68. The 52-week high and low stand at $1,224.49 and $373.56 respectively. The chipmaker reached a $3 trillion valuation by market capitalization, joining Apple and Microsoft as the third company to ever achieve the milestone.

Meta Platforms Inc META closed the day up 3.79% at $495.06, with an intraday high of $496.65 and a low of $483.91. The 52-week high and low are $531.49 and $258.88 respectively. The company is under scrutiny for allegedly withholding information from federal regulators during the reviews of its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

See Also: Rapper 50 Cent Accepted Bitcoin For His Album ‘Animal Ambition’ 10 Years Ago: Here’s How Much He Earned In Crypto And What It’s Worth Now

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM closed up 6.85% at $162.92, with an intraday high of $163.73 and a low of $157.95. The 52-week high and low are $163.73 and $84.02 respectively. The company plays a crucial role as some Chinese AI chip firms design less powerful processors to comply with U.S. sanctions.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU closed up 0.49% at $308.27, with an intraday high of $308.76 and a low of $301.05. The 52-week high and low are $516.39 and $293.03 respectively. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $2.21 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.2 billion.

Tesla Inc TSLA closed up 0.13% at $175, with an intraday high of $176.15 and a low of $172.13. The 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $138.8 respectively. The company’s latest Full Self-Driving (FSD) updates have left some subscribers frustrated as they are not receiving the latest software feature improvements.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: ‘Roaring Kitty’ Reveals Massive GME Position On Reddit, Including $65M Call Options: Is He Bringing ‘Courage’ Back To Wall Street?