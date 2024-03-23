Loading... Loading...

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

This week, the S&P 500 climbed 2.3%, while the Dow Jones saw a nearly 2% increase, marking its best performance since December. The Nasdaq led the gains, soaring by nearly 2.9%.

Despite rising inflation and solid economic indicators that might avoid a downturn, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but hinted at potential cuts of up to 75 basis points this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s comments bolstered market optimism, alleviating concerns over delayed monetary easing due to recent spikes in inflation.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of the week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Jim Cramer Calls The Bottom In Tesla Stock, Why He Says ‘Right Now' Is The Time To Buy,” by Adam Eckert, outlines Jim Cramer‘s assertion that Tesla Inc. TSLA has hit its lowest point, recommending it as the prime time for investment.

“Is Nvidia Stock Split Coming? CEO Jensen Huang Tells Cramer ‘We’ll Think About It’ As Shares Hover Around $890 Range,” by Shanthi Rexaline, captures Nvidia Corporation‘s NVDA CEO Jensen Huang considering a stock split, with the company’s shares trading near the $890 range.

“Shiba Inu Interest Hits 2-Year High On Google: The 10 Countries With The Most Searches For Dogecoin Rival,” by Chris Katje, highlights a surge in global interest for Shiba Inu SHIB/USD as Google searches reach a two-year high, underscoring its growing popularity against Dogecoin in 10 leading countries.

The Bears

“Peter Schiff Criticizes CNBC As ‘Paid Bitcoin Promoter,’ Predicts An Even Bigger Crash Ahead,” by Khyathi Dalal, conveys Peter Schiff‘s allegations against CNBC for favoring Bitcoin BTC/USD, coupling this with his prediction of an imminent, more drastic downturn in the crypto sector.

“Tesla Stock Price Projections Lowered Due To Production, Sales Challenges: Goldman Sachs,” by Piero Cingari, reports that Goldman Sachs reduced its forecasts for Tesla due to ongoing issues in production and sales impacting the automaker’s performance.

“Taiwan Semi And Intel Hit Roadblocks In Arizona – High Costs And Labor Shortages Challenge Chip Supply Ambitions,” by Anusuya Lahiri, discusses the challenges Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM and Intel Corp. INTC face in Arizona, including escalating costs and labor shortages, that are impeding their chip supply goals.

