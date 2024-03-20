'We Need To Bring This Back!' Ford CEO Jim Farley Wants To Revive Psychedelic 1970s Bronco

Loading... Loading...

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley on Tuesday voiced his wish to bring back the bright and eccentric Bronco Wildflower Concept from the 1970s.

What Happened: The Wildflower Bronco concept was showcased at auto shows in the 1970s. It was a customized version of Ford’s four-wheel-drive Bronco and had a bright color palette with blues, yellows, and reds. The vehicle planned in Ford’s design center in Dearborn also sported a pink grille. The seats were covered in bright flowers to complement the walnut steering wheel.

“We need to bring this back!” Farley said. He also shared a picture of the concept vehicle from the 1971 Detroit Autoshow.

Interestingly, the concept vehicle that Farley seeks to bring back is listed in the company’s online archive under the title ‘Broncos that never were,’ among other Bronco concepts dating as far back as 1966. These vehicles never entered mass production.

Bronco Now: The first production of Bronco was sold in 1966. It has undergone several changes since.

The Bronco is now a mid-size SUV available across 9 trims. The Bronco Big Bend is the cheapest model starting at $39,630 and the the Bronco Raptor is the most expensive with a starting price of $90,035. The remaining trims are priced between these two trims. It is available with two doors as well as four depending on customer preference.

However, last year, Bronco sales in the U.S. fell 9.7% to 105,665 units. The Bronco Sport, the compact crossover SUV marketed by Ford under the Bronco nameplate, saw sales rise 28.1% to 127,476 units.

Photo courtesy: Ford