On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made a series of trades, the most notable of which involved selling 64,800 shares of Warren Buffett-backed EV maker, BYD CO LTD BYDDY BYDDF, through its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ, and buying up 61,741 shares of Moderna Inc MRNA through its ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG.
The BYD Trade
The ARKQ ETF sold 64,800 shares in BYD, a company that recently achieved record deliveries of made-in-China vehicles and has set its sights on expanding into India’s EV market with a $1 billion investment proposal. The transaction was valued at $4.44 million, based on BYD OTC shares’ closing price of $68.55 on Monday.
This move by Ark Invest comes amidst a competitive global EV market, where even startups are showing potential.
See Also: Cathie Wood Booked Profit On Some Tesla Holdings Ahead Of Stock’s Post-Earnings 11% Plunge
The Moderna Trade
The Genomic Revolution ETF bought 61,741 shares in Moderna, a leader in mRNA technology. That transaction amounted to $7.6 million, based on Moderna’s closing price of $123.01 on Monday.
Moderna is considered fairly valued, balancing a declining COVID-19 base business with a promising pipeline of vaccines and rare-disease therapeutics. This purchase by Ark Invest suggests a belief in Moderna’s potential growth despite the competitive landscape.
Other Key Trades:
- The Genomic Revolution ETF bought 26,055 shares of Accolade Inc ACCD.
- Ark Invest’s ARKG ETF sold 40,600 shares of Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.
- ARKG sold 998 shares of Schrodinger Inc SDGR.
- The Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF bought 135,361 shares of Cameco Corp CCJ.
Read Next: Why Tesla’s Cybertruck Can Become A $30 Billion Business Overnight, According To One Tech Chronicle
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.