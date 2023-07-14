After Tesla, Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Sets Sights On India's EV Market With $1B Proposal

This story was first published on the Benzinga India Portal.

China’s biggest EV maker BYD Co Ltd BYDDY BYDDF, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKA, has submitted a $1 billion investment proposal to build electric cars and batteries in India through a joint venture with a local engineering company.

What Happened? The longer-term plan includes manufacturing a full range of BYD-branded EVs in India, from hatchbacks to luxury models, sources told Reuters.

BYD’s plans could pose a challenge to the dominance of Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc’s TSLA dominance in the EV market and expand its global presence, with India being the world’s third-largest car market.

It was previously reported that Tesla is in talks with the Indian government to invest in building a car factory in the country that will produce up to 500,000 electric vehicles a year, with prices starting from $24,000.

Tesla is also reportedly in discussions over bringing its own supply chain to the country and seeking clarity over incentives and tax breaks.

BYD’s investment, if approved, would position the company in all major global car markets except the U.S. The firm has already invested $200 million in India and currently sells the Atto 3 electric SUV and e6 EV to corporate fleets. The company plans to launch its Seal luxury electric sedan in India this year.

While the exact production capacity proposed by BYD is unclear, the company aims to scale up to manufacturing 100,000 EVs annually in India over the next few years, sources told the business publication. They added that the firm may initially opt for shipping vehicles in parts for local assembly as they establish a robust supply chain and that the investment proposal also includes plans for setting up charging stations, as well as research and development and training centers in India.

Photo by Chatchai Somwat on Shutterstock