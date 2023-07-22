Cathie Wood Booked Profit On Some Tesla Holdings Ahead Of Stock's Post-Earnings 11% Plunge — Here's How Much Ark Sold This Week

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is a top holding in many of the Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest's actively managed portfolios. The firm is bullish on the electric vehicle giant and its prospects.

This week, Ark, through its flagship Ark Innovation ETF ARKK and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, liquidated its Tesla position twice.

The fund sold 45,184 shares, valued at $13.4 million, on Monday, and 28,659 shares worth $8.4 million on Tuesday. The cumulative sales value of the Tesla stock during the week was $21.8 million.

Ark refrained from trading in the stock on Wednesday ahead of Tesla’s earnings release and over the following trading sessions.

Tesla’s stock pulled back 0.71% on Wednesday and plunged nearly 10% in reaction to the EV maker’s earnings report and earnings call. It lost an incremental 1.10% in the final trading session of the week.

Tesla ended Friday at $260.02, down 1.10%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

