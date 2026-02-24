Here's a look at the details from the quarter.

The Details: MercadoLibre reported quarterly earnings of $11.03 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $11.59.

Quarterly revenue came in at $8.76 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.47 billion and was up from $6.06 billion in the same period last year.

MercadoLibre reported the following fourth quarter highlights:

Income from operations of $889 million, with a 10.1% margin

Net income of $559 million, with a 6.4% margin

Total Payment Volume of $83.7 billion, up 42.1% year-over-year and 52.6% FX-neutral

Gross Merchandise Volume of $19.9 billion, up 36.8% YoY and 36.5% FX-neutral

The past year showed that Mercado Libre’s ecosystem is stronger than ever. Customer satisfaction reached new highs, with record Net Promoter Scores (NPS) across Commerce and Fintech in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina,” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders.

MELI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MercadoLibre stock was down 2.32% to $1,878.01 in Tuesday's extended trading.

