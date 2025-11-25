Autodesk Reports Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results, Shares Rise

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) reported third-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 Tuesday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Highlights: Autodesk said third-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $1.85 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The software company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share, beating estimates of $2.50 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

“We’re defining the AI revolution for design and make, empowering customers with new task, workflow and system automations, and capturing shared value through subscription, consumption, and outcomes-based business models that blend human and machine capabilities,” said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk.

Guidance: Autodesk expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. The company sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $2.59 to $2.67 per share.

Autodesk guided for full-year revenue of $7.15 billion to $7.17 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $9.80 to $9.98 per share to a new range of $10.18 to $10.25 per share versus estimates of $9.95 per share.

Autodesk executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

ADSK Price Action: Autodesk shares were up 4.95% in after-hours, trading at $309.01 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

