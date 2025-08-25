U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping almost 0.8% to 45,282.47, the S&P 500 easing 0.4% to 6,439.32, and the Nasdaq finishing 0.2% lower at 21,449.29.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s shares rose by 1.03%, closing at $179.83. The stock reached an intraday high of $181.91 and a low of $176.57, with its 52-week range between $86.63 and $184.48. The company’s stock climbed as it launched its Jetson AGX Thor developer kit, a next-gen robotics platform designed to power advanced AI capabilities in robots. The Blackwell GPU-powered system enhances Nvidia’s stronghold in AI infrastructure, with analysts forecasting robust earnings due to its GB200 and Blackwell product expansions. Nvidia is due to report its quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Tilray Brands Inc. TLRY

Tilray Brands saw a significant surge of 20.87%, closing at $1.39. The stock’s intraday high was $1.41, with a low of $1.23, and its 52-week range was between $0.35 and $1.94. In the after-hours session, the shares shot up nearly 5.8% to $1.47. The stock’s rise was fueled by a positive note from Jefferies and optimism about potential U.S. cannabis reform. Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating, raising the price target to $2, driven by political reports suggesting marijuana could be rescheduled this year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD

Offerpad’s stock skyrocketed by 136.36%, closing at $3.64. It hit an intraday high of $4.93 and a low of $2.01, with a 52-week range from $0.91 to $5.13. The shares of the company shot up over 17% in the after-hours session to $4.26. The stock’s dramatic rise is part of a “meme stock” surge, with retail investors rallying around the real estate tech company, similar to the earlier rise of Opendoor Technologies.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR

Interactive Brokers’ shares increased by 0.58%, closing at $62.76. The stock’s intraday high was $63.23, with a low of $62.15, and its 52-week range was between $30.01 and $68.07. The rise in stock followed the announcement that the company will join the S&P 500, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance, effective before the market opens on August 28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper’s stock fell by 11.48%, closing at $31.10. The stock reached an intraday high of $32.66 and a low of $31, with its 52-week range between $30.12 and $38.28. The decline comes amid reports of a potential $18 billion deal to acquire JDE Peet’s, which could lead to a separation of its beverage and coffee units, reversing their 2018 merger.

