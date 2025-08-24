Keurig Dr Pepper Nears $18 Billion Deal With JDE Peet's As Coffee Sales Continue To Boom Amid Soaring Prices

Beverage giant Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP is close to striking an $18 billion deal to acquire Dutch coffee company JDE Peet's NV JDEPY.

A Quick Separation Is On The Cards

Following the merger, the combined companies could separate their beverage and coffee units, essentially undoing the 2018 merger that brought Keurig and Dr Pepper together in the first place, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, based on sources familiar with the matter.

Dutch company, JDE Peet’s, known for its coffee brands such as L'Or, Tassimo and Douwe Egberts, currently has a market valuation of about $15 billion, while Keurig Dr Pepper is valued at nearly $50 billion, according to LSEG data.

This comes amid JDE Peet’s strong momentum in coffee sales, despite the high prevailing costs, with the company raising its annual forecasts as a result, according to a Reuters report.

Keurig Dr Pepper and JDE Peet’s did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s requests for a comment on this matter, this story will be updated as soon as we hear back.

Expanding Beyond Soft Drinks

In addition to 7Up and Snapple, Keurig Dr Pepper has been steadily expanding its portfolio beyond the traditional soft drinks. Last year, the company acquired energy drink maker Ghost Lifestyle in a $990 million deal for a 60% stake, planning to acquire the rest by 2028.

This comes as the company braces for a challenging second half of 2025, as it expects “prominent” tariff impact, particularly on its U.S. coffee segment.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper were down 0.18% on Friday, closing at $35.14, and are down another 0.61% after hours. The stock scores poorly in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, but has a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

