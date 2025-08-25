Nvidia NVDA stock is trading higher on Monday as it rolled out its Jetson AGX Thor developer kit and production modules, a next-generation robotics platform built to power millions of robots, including humanoids, with advanced AI capabilities.

The Blackwell GPU–powered system offers record-breaking performance and efficiency, reinforcing Nvidia’s dominance in AI infrastructure as analysts project stronger earnings driven by its GB200 and Blackwell product ramps.

The Blackwell GPU–powered platform delivers up to 2,070 FP4 teraflops of AI compute with 128GB of memory in a 130-watt power envelope, offering 7.5 times the AI compute and 3.5 times better energy efficiency than its predecessor, Jetson Orin.

Jetson Thor is designed to run multiple generative AI models at the edge, enabling robots and humanoids to interact intelligently, operate autonomously, and handle complex real-world environments in real time.

Industry leaders such as Amazon.com AMZN Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics, Meta Platforms META, and Caterpillar CAT have adopted Jetson Thor, while companies including OpenAI and John Deere DE are evaluating the system.

Available now starting at $3,499, Jetson Thor integrates with Nvidia’s robotics software stack, including Isaac simulation tools and GR00T humanoid foundation models, to accelerate development of next-generation humanoid and industrial robots.

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur reiterated a bullish outlook on Nvidia ahead of its August 27 earnings report. He projects July-quarter revenue of $46–$47 billion, slightly above consensus and driven largely by the ramp-up of GB200 rack shipments.

He expects October-quarter revenue guidance of $53–$54 billion+, also above Wall Street’s estimates, as Nvidia scales GB200 volumes to 8,000–9,000 racks, with full-year Blackwell shipments reaching 28,000–30,000 racks.

Sur noted Nvidia will likely exclude China H20 revenue from its outlook due to regulatory uncertainty, but said its $1.9 billion H20 inventory could generate $5–$6 billion in revenue, with additional upside potential of $3–$4 billion per quarter over the next few quarters.

He projects gross margins to rise to 73% in the fourth quarter and move toward the mid-70% range by year-end, citing supply chain efficiencies. Sur emphasized that Nvidia’s AI infrastructure exposure, powered by Blackwell GPUs, positions it firmly despite geopolitical headwinds.

Price Action: NVDA stock is trading higher by 1.93% to $181.39 at last check Monday.

