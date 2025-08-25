Interactive Brokers Stock Rises On S&P 500 Inclusion

Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after it was announced the company will join the S&P 500.

What Happened: After the market close on Monday, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance in the S&P 500, effective prior to the market open on Aug. 28.

The index shakeup comes as Sycamore Partners is set to acquire Walgreens Boots Alliance in a deal expected to be completed soon. Talen Energy will take Interactive Brokers’ spot in the S&P MidCap 400.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD and AppLovin Corp APP are moving lower in extended trading Monday as the companies had been considered strong candidates for potential S&P 500 inclusion. Robinhood was down 0.75% and AppLovin was down approximately 0.40% at last check, per Benzinga Pro data.

IBKR Price Action: Interactive Brokers shares were up 4.33% in after-hours Monday, trading at $65.49 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

