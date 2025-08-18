Blink Charging Stock Sinks After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report

- Blink reports losses of 26 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate for losses of 18 cents.
- Quarterly revenue clocks in at $28.66 million, which beat the Street estimate of $22.11 million.
Blink Charging Co. BLNK released its second-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.
The Details: Blink reported quarterly losses of 26 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate for losses of 18 cents.
Quarterly revenue clocked in at $28.66 million, which beat the Street estimate of $22.11 million.
Blink reported the following highlights for the second quarter:
- Second quarter 2025 service revenues grew 46% year-over-year to $11.8 million.
- Company incurred approximately $16.5 million in largely one-time, non-cash charges in the quarter.
- Reduced compensation expenses by 22% year-over-year; eliminated $8 million in annualized expenses through efficiencies.
“We made solid progress in the second quarter, achieving consolidated revenues of $28.7 million, reflecting growth of 38% sequentially as compared to the first quarter of 2025, highlighted by a 73% sequential increase in product sales and an 11% sequential increase in service revenues,” said Mike Battaglia, CEO of Blink.
Outlook: “Based on current visibility, Blink expects to achieve continued sequential revenue growth in the second half of 2025,” the company wrote in its earnings press release.
BLNK Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Blink Charging stock was down 4.83% at 98 cents in Monday's extended trading.
Photo courtesy of Blink Charging Co.
