August 18, 2025 4:23 PM 1 min read

Blink Charging Stock Sinks After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Blink Charging Co. BLNK released its second-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Blink reported quarterly losses of 26 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate for losses of 18 cents.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $28.66 million, which beat the Street estimate of $22.11 million.

Blink reported the following highlights for the second quarter:

  • Second quarter 2025 service revenues grew 46% year-over-year to $11.8 million.
  • Company incurred approximately $16.5 million in largely one-time, non-cash charges in the quarter.
  • Reduced compensation expenses by 22% year-over-year; eliminated $8 million in annualized expenses through efficiencies.
“We made solid progress in the second quarter, achieving consolidated revenues of $28.7 million, reflecting growth of 38% sequentially as compared to the first quarter of 2025, highlighted by a 73% sequential increase in product sales and an 11% sequential increase in service revenues,” said Mike Battaglia, CEO of Blink.

Outlook: “Based on current visibility, Blink expects to achieve continued sequential revenue growth in the second half of 2025,” the company wrote in its earnings press release.

BLNK Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Blink Charging stock was down 4.83% at 98 cents in Monday's extended trading. 

Photo courtesy of Blink Charging Co.

Overview
