Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Nvidia, Rivian, Alphabet, Palantir — And Crypto Trader Says Shiba Inu 'Will Accelerate'

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new record highs this week, boosted by a robust start to the third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained 1.1%, while the Dow rose by 1.2%, marking the fifth consecutive week of gains for these major indexes.

Despite a higher-than-expected inflation report for both consumers and producers in September, interest rate expectations largely stayed unchanged, with traders still anticipating a rate cut in November.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks posted their worst weekly performance of the year, as investor sentiment was dampened by the lack of expected stimulus measures, despite a strong rally in previous weeks.

The Bulls

“Palantir’s Shyam Sankar Says AI Is ‘Experiential,’ And If You Pay Consultants To Help You Think About How To Deploy It, You’re Just Lighting Money On Fire,” by Shanthi Rexaline, details how Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR CTO Shyam Sankar believes that companies must embrace hands-on AI implementation instead of relying on consultants, emphasizing the company’s ability to quickly turn AI prototypes into tangible business value.

“‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Up 39% Over The Past 30 Days But That ‘Will Accelerate,’ Says Bullish Trader”, by Khyathi Dalal, reports that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has surged 39% in the last month amid rising burn rates, with traders predicting further gains driven by bullish chart patterns and increased community activity.

“Josh Brown Flags ‘Monster’ Call Buying In Nvidia Up To $190 Strike: ‘This Is Not Retail Money'” by Adam Eckert, reports that Josh Brown highlighted significant call-buying in Nvidia Corp. NVDA, suggesting institutional investors expect the stock to rise above $190 by March 2025, far above its current trading level around $135.

The Bears

“Google Cries Foul As DOJ Moves To Break Up Search Giant, Calls Recommendations ‘Radical’ As Antitrust Battle Intensifies,” by Kaustubh Bagalkote, reports that Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL faces a potential breakup as the DOJ considers measures to curb its search dominance, which Google criticizes as extreme and potentially harmful to market competition.

“Rivian’s Production Guidance Cut Spurred By Miscommunication With Atlanta-Based Supplier, Resulting In Shortage Of Critical Copper Windings For Its Motor: Report”, by Anan Ashraf, reveals that Rivian Automotive RIVN lowered its annual production forecast by up to 18% after a miscommunication with Essex Furukawa led to a shortage of essential copper windings, impacting its EV output.

“Chinese Stocks Plunge As Stimulus Hopes Fade: Hong Kong Posts Worst Daily Decline Since October 2008”, by Piero Cingari, reports that Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. BABA and Baidu Inc. BIDU, tumbled as investors reacted to the lack of aggressive fiscal stimulus, causing the Hang Seng Index to experience its steepest single-day drop since 2008.

