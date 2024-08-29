Bitcoin And Ethereum Recover From FTX Collapse, MicroStrategy Outperforms; Nvidia Pre-Earnings Showdown Spurs Trading - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- Donald Trump’s Fourth NFT Collection Has Generated Over $2M In Sales In Just 1 Day
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Have Left FTX Collapse Behind, But MicroStrategy Has Outperformed: Report
- Nvidia ETFs Split In Pre-Market After Jensen Huang-Led Chip Giant Exceeds Q2 Expectations
- Balaji Srinivasan Gives A Nod To Pro-Bitcoin El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s Theory On US Government Funding: ‘DC Isn’t Funded By Taxation, It’s Funded By Inflation’
- AI Crypto Tokens Crack Despite Nvidia’s Q2 Earnings Beat—But YTD Performance Aligns With Tech Stock’s Blockbuster Run
- Crypto Firm Haru Invest’s CEO Stabbed In Seoul During Fraud Trial, Taken To Hospital
- Bitcoin Flat, Ethereum And Dogecoin Jump Even As Stocks Flash Red Amid Nvidia’s Q2 Earnings Beat — Top Crypto Trader Believes ‘Party Is On The Horizon’
US Politics
- Trump Vs. Harris: Polling Veteran Nate Silver Says Vice President Has 97% Chance Of Winning Electoral College if She Secures This Pivotal State
- Trump’s Strategy Against Kamala Harris Raises Concerns Among GOP Donors And Strategists: ‘If He Continues Down This Path…’
- Former Trump Aide Anthony Scaramucci Says SEC’s Gary Gensler Wants Kamala Harris To Lose Upcoming Election After NFT Platform OpenSea Receives Wells Notice
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Kamala Harris ‘Weak And Incompetent’ For Needing ‘Communist Comrade’ Walz To Hold Her Hand During Interviews
US Markets
- Guess?, Nvidia, Pure Storage, Applied Digital And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session
- Wall Street On Track For Relief Rally With Nvidia Earnings In Rearview Mirror: Strategist Says Near-Term Market Trajectory May Not Hinge On Presidential Election But This
- Nasdaq Tumbles Over 1% As Super Micro And Other Chip Stocks Decline: Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Neutral’ Zone
World Politics
- Russia ‘Permanently’ Bans 92 Americans Including Academics, Government Officials, And Journalists: Blames It On Biden Administration’s ‘Hybrid War’ And ‘Russophobic Policy’
- Joe Biden And Xi Jinping Set To Talk, Says White House, Following Top US Security Advisor’s China Trip
- Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Formally Charged By Judge In France Amid Rising Tensions With Russia — Bail Set At $5.6M
US Economy
- Aon Predicts 9% Increase In Employer Health Care Costs For 2025 – Here’s What’s Fueling The Spike
- Traders Brace For Fed’s Favorite Inflation Report Friday: July Price Pressures Expected To Edge Higher
- Fed’s Raphael Bostic: ‘I Don’t Want Us To Be In A Situation Where We Cut, And Then We Have To Raise Rates Again’
World Economy
- Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Advances; US Dollar Gains While Gold Hits New High At $2,555 – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- Nvidia’s Pre-Earnings Showdown Offers Opportunities For Both Bulls And Bears Through Direxion’s NVDA ETFs
- Amazon Moves Forward With Satellite Internet Ambitions, Secures New Zealand Land for Project Kuiper
- Intel Faces Scrutiny Over Job Cuts While Competing for $20B US Chip Subsidy
- US Embargo Fuels China’s $6B Plus Data Center Investment: Report
- HP Inc. Tightens The Belt: Mixed Q3 Results And Cautious FY24 Outlook
- As Nvidia Tumbles Post Q2 Earnings, Tech Bull Draws Parallels To Market’s Reaction To Apple Stock After WWDC 2024: ‘We Always Focus On Demand, Guidance, And Growth
- Crowdstrike Drops In Pre-Market As Cybersecurity Firm Revises Annual Revenue Forecast Downward After Global Microsoft Windows Outage
- Nvidia Slumps Nearly 5% In Premarket, Dragging Down Super Micro, Micron And Other Peers: What’s Going On?
- Apple Ramps Up iPhone 16 Orders By Over 10% Ahead Of September Launch, Anticipating Surge In Demand Thanks To AI: Report
- Yelp Launches Antitrust Battle Against Google After Federal Ruling Declares Search Giant A Monopolist
- Nvidia’s Sovereign AI Segment Set To Generate ‘Low Double-Digit Billions’ This Year, Says CFO: They ‘Have To Use AI’ To Have Their Own Digital Intelligence
- iPhone 17 Pro Max To Feature 12GB DRAM And Upgraded Cooling System, Says Prominent Apple Tipster: Souped-Up AI Capabilities Likely To Be A ‘Major Selling Point’
- Nvidia CFO Colette Kress Says Chinese Revenue Remains Resilient Despite US Imposed Export Controls: ‘Expect The China Market To Be Very Competitive Going Forward’
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Identifies $1 Trillion Opportunity Amid Generative AI Shift: ‘Data Centers Will Be All Accelerated Computing’
Electric Vehicle
- Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Visits BYD HQ In China To Discuss Onboarding 100K BYD EVs On The Ride-Hailing Platform
- Tesla Appealed For Reduced Tariffs On Its China-Made EVs In Canada, Similar To EU: Report
- A Tesla Car Costs Less Than $20K If You Live In This State: Elon Musk Agrees It Has ‘Best EV Incentives In Country’
Consumer
- Best Buy Q2 Earnings: Domestic Sales Drop 3%, Raises FY25 Outlook, CEO Highlights Tablet and Computing Growth
- Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q2 Earnings Beat, Sees Strong Improvement In Q3-YTD Web Demand
- Dollar General Q2 Earnings: Earnings Miss, Slashed Outlook And Shrinking Margins
- Why Is Clothing Company Guess Stock Diving Today?
- Chipotle Fast-Tracks CFO Appointment Following CEO Brian Niccol’s Move To Starbucks — Adam Rymer To Takeover Earlier Than Expected
Communication
- Brazilian Supreme Court Tells Elon Musk To Appoint Legal Representative For X In 24 Hours Or Face Suspension
- Disney’s ESPN Secures Rights To Broadcast US Open Tennis Until 2037
Industrial
- Nippon Steel Pledges Additional $1.3B Investment In US Steel Amid Takeover Resistance From Team Biden
Financial
General
- Elon Musk And Stephen King Engage In Mockery And Name Calling After SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Booster Tips Over On Droneship
- After Endorsing Trump For President, Elon Musk Now Hires Republican Strategist, Signaling A Deeper Dive Into Politics
Space
- FAA Grounds SpaceX’s Falcon 9 After Booster Fails To Land Upright: Polaris Dawn Launch Timeline Hangs In Limbo
