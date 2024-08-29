Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Visits BYD HQ In China To Discuss Onboarding 100K BYD EVs On The Ride-Hailing Platform

Senior executives from Uber Technologies UBER, including CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, visited BYD Co.’s BYDDY headquarters in China earlier this week, the Chinese automaker said.

What Happened: Uber’s executives visited BYD headquarters in Shenzhen to discuss their collaboration on Tuesday, BYD said in a post on social media platform X.

The company also shared pictures from the visit, including pictures of Khosrowshahi with BYD CEO Wang Chuan-Fu.

The ride-hailing platform and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway-backed BYD announced a partnership in late July. The collaboration is aimed at deploying 100,000 BYD vehicles for Uber’s fleets, rental partners, and drivers over the next five years.

Starting in Europe and Latin America, the partnership will provide drivers with competitive pricing and financing for BYD vehicles on the Uber platform and will later expand to the Middle East, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the companies then said.

The two companies, Uber said, will also collaborate on integrating future BYD vehicles equipped with self-driving technologies on the platform.

Why It Matters: BYD became the world’s top BEV seller in the fourth quarter of 2023, overtaking American EV giant Tesla Inc., although the Elon Musk-led company has regained its position since.

Uber, meanwhile, is looking to phase out gas vehicles from its fleet in the U.S., Canada, and European cities by 2030 and across the world by 2040.

The ride-hailing company has also partnered with Tesla to promote the use of EVs by its drivers in the U.S. by offering purchase incentives on select models from the Musk-led company.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: BYD