Guess?, Nvidia, Pure Storage, Applied Digital And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Guess?, Inc. GES fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Guess reported quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $732.560 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $729.962 million.

Guess? shares dipped 8.6% to $18.49 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Pure Storage, Inc . PSTG fell 15.3% to $50.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

. fell 15.3% to $50.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Applied Digital Corporatio n APLD shares declined 11.8% to $3.89 in pre-market trading after posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

n shares declined 11.8% to $3.89 in pre-market trading after posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Okta, Inc . OKTA shares fell 8.1% to $88.74 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

. shares fell 8.1% to $88.74 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results. NCR Voyix Corporation VYX declined 7.6% to $12.45 in pre-market trading.

declined 7.6% to $12.45 in pre-market trading. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG shares fell 5.4% to $10.00 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 5.4% to $10.00 in pre-market trading. Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP shares declined 3.9% to $1.74 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 3.9% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Logistic Properties of the Americas LPA slipped 2.2% to $10.84 in pre-market trading.

slipped 2.2% to $10.84 in pre-market trading. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares fell 2% to $123.08 in pre-market trading. Nvidia reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Wednesday. The company issued above-consensus third-quarter revenue guidance and announced a $50-billion additional stock repurchase authorization. However, the gross margin contracted from the first quarter.

Now Read This: