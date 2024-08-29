Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Uniti Group Inc. UNIT

Dividend Yield: 13.76%

13.76% RBC Capital analyst Bora Lee reiterated a Sector Perform rating with a price target of $61 on March 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR

Dividend Yield: 7.97%

7.97% Raymond James analyst Buck Horne downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform on April 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA

Dividend Yield: 7.90%

7.90% Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $13 on March 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

