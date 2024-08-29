AI Crypto Tokens Crack Despite Nvidia's Q2 Earnings Beat—But YTD Performance Aligns With Tech Stock's Blockbuster Run

Artificial intelligence-based cryptocurrencies slumped after AI powerhouse Nvidia Corp. NVDA reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday.
What happened: The AI-based collaborative token, FET, and TAO, the native token of the decentralized AI platform, Bittensor, shed 7% in the last 24 hours.
Similarly, RENDER, underpinning the Render Network, tumbled 4%. The total market cap of AI cryptocurrency tokens contracted by 3% to $23.29 billion over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour Losses
|Price (Recorded at 1:01 a.m. EDT)
|Bittensor TAO/USD
|7.4%
|$294.45
|Artificial Superintelligence Alliance FET/USD
|7.2%
|$1.17
|Render RENDER/USD
|4.0%
|$5.60
The chip-making giant's second-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street estimates. But despite the better-than-expected performance, shares of the chip-making giant were down nearly 7% in after-hours trading, suggesting that investors’ lofty expectations were not met.
See Also: Donald Trump’s Pro-Bitcoin Stance Influenced Ethereum ETF Approval, Analyst Posits
Despite Wednesday's pullback, AI-related tokens posted healthy gains over the week, with FET and RENDER gaining 20.8% and 16.1%, respectively.
Year-to-date, FET has soared 75%, while RENDER and TAO mopped up gains of 18% and 10%, respectively.
The surge coincided with Nvidia’s staggering 160% gains since the start of the year, positioning the tech company as the market's best performer for 2024.
Price Action: Shares of Nvidia closed 2.10% lower at $125.61 during Wednesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.