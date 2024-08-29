Crypto Firm Haru Invest's CEO Stabbed In Seoul During Fraud Trial, Taken To Hospital

In a shocking turn of events, the CEO of South Korean cryptocurrency firm Haru Invest was stabbed during court proceedings.

What Happened: Hugo Hyungsoo Lee was stabbed in the neck by an individual present at his trial at the Seoul Southern District Court on Wednesday, Reuters reported Wednesday. The incident was verified by an official from Seoul Yangcheon Police Station.

Lee was promptly taken to a medical facility. His injuries, while serious, were not fatal. The police have detained the assailant and are currently probing into his motivations.

In February, Lee was indicted for fraud after Haru Invest suspended the withdrawal of nearly $1.05 billion in cryptocurrency in June last year. This sum was deposited by clients from March 2020 to June 2023, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

