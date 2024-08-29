Joe Biden And Xi Jinping Set To Talk, Says White House, Following Top US Security Advisor's China Trip

The stage is set for a high-level dialogue between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, following U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan‘s visit to China.

What Happened: As per a White House announcement on Wednesday, Sullivan had a meeting with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi outside Beijing on Aug. 27-28. The meeting was a part of the ongoing endeavors to manage U.S.-China relations responsibly.

China’s official press release on the meeting, when translated to English, mentioned “that the two sides discussed a new round of interaction between the two heads of state in the near future,” indicating a potential meeting between Biden and Xi.

It further read that both the parties have agreed to continue implementation of the consensus reached in San Francisco in November 2023 regarding maintaining exchanges and communications, cooperation in drug control, law enforcement, illegal immigration and climate change.

The White House’s statement noted that two parties engaged in extensive discussions on various bilateral, regional, and global issues, including the execution of commitments made at the Woodside Summit in November 2023. Plans for a leader-level call in the upcoming weeks were also discussed.

Sullivan reiterated the U.S.’s commitment to prevent its advanced technologies from being used to undermine national security and raised concerns about China’s unfair trade policies. He also emphasized the need to resolve cases of American citizens wrongfully detained in China.

The U.S. security advisor highlighted the importance of maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait and expressed concerns about China’s support for Russia’s defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security.

Both parties recognized the significance of this strategic communication channel and pledged to continue high-level diplomacy and working level consultations on a regular basis.

Why It Matters: Sullivan’s visit to China, the first by a U.S. National Security Advisor in eight years, was a significant step in implementing the common understandings reached between the Chinese and U.S. presidents at their San Francisco meeting.

This meeting comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, largely due to the U.S.’s anxiety over losing its global dominance, as pointed out by American economist Jeffrey Sachs.

Furthermore, Stephen Roach, senior fellow at Yale Law School and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia, warned about the increasing vilification of China and the disastrous consequences it could lead to, emphasizing the urgency of rethinking this approach.

