Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Kamala Harris 'Weak And Incompetent' For Needing 'Communist Comrade' Walz To Hold Her Hand During Interviews

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for her upcoming interview plans, calling her “weak and incompetent.”

What Happened: Greene took to X on Wednesday to express her views on Harris’s interview. She accused Harris of being unable to conduct her first interview independently, necessitating the presence of her “communist comrade” to support her. The Georgia representative was referring to her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

“Kamala Harris is so weak and incompetent that she can't do her very first interview by herself like a big girl, she has to have her communist comrade sit by her side and hold her hand. Georgia won't be buying the lies she's selling. Thanks to Kamala, we can't afford it!!”

Kamala Harris is so weak and incompetent that she can't do her very first interview by herself like a big girl, she has to have her communist comrade sit by her side and hold her hand.



Georgia won't be buying the lies she's selling.



Thanks to Kamala, we can't afford it!! pic.twitter.com/K8PnVvF1Cm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 28, 2024

Harris and Walz are set to be interviewed by CNN’s Dana Bash, the interview is scheduled to air on Thursday night.

Harris and Walz, made a surprise visit to a high school band practice during their two-day bus tour across southeast Georgia, a key battleground state that Democrats narrowly secured four years ago, reported the Associated Press.

The Harris-Walz campaign’s visit is part of a two-pronged strategy aimed at making headway in GOP strongholds while using smaller, more personal settings to highlight a softer side of the ticket, which remains relatively unfamiliar to many voters, according to the report. Campaign officials recognize that to defeat Republican Donald Trump in Georgia, they will need support beyond Atlanta and the suburbs that helped Joe Biden secure victory in 2020.

Why It Matters: Greene’s tweet comes at a time when the 2024 presidential election is gaining momentum. Harris has been leading in many election polls and gaining momentum since officially becoming the Democratic Party nominee in the presidential election. The election is less than three months away, and the race is heating up.

See Also: Trump Donates To Harris 2024 Election Campaign By Using Foo Fighters Song, Former President Could Go To C

Recently White House correspondent for NPR, Tamara Keith, noted that while the Trump campaign downplayed concerns about Harris’s rising numbers, Trump’s varied and intense campaigning suggests he is acting as if he’s losing.

Meanwhile, the latest poll shows Trump leading Harris by three points in the key swing state of Arizona, despite Harris gaining momentum among Independent voters, Latinos, and young voters. The race remains tight, with both candidates showing strengths in different voter groups and on various issues.

Photo via Shutterstock

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool