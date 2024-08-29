After Endorsing Trump For President, Elon Musk Now Hires Republican Strategist, Signaling A Deeper Dive Into Politics

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, has taken on a Republican strategist to steer his political activities, suggesting a deeper engagement in Republican politics and voter mobilization initiatives.

What Happened: Musk has recruited Chris Young, an experienced political officer from PhRMA, the pharmaceutical industry’s trade association. This news was disclosed by three anonymous sources acquainted with the situation, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The hiring of Young indicates a more serious commitment to political involvement for Musk. Young, originally from Louisiana, has a substantial background in Republican field organizing, having acted as the national field director for the Republican National Committee during the 2016 cycle.

This development hints at Musk’s ambition to have a more substantial influence in Republican politics and voter turnout initiatives. Young, who previously headed Engage Texas, a voter-registration nonprofit funded by leading Republican donors, will also serve as Musk’s delegate at a super PAC that Musk established, America PAC.

Why It Matters: Musk has had a strained relationship with the current administration and his inclination away from President Joe Biden, whom he voted for in the 2020 presidential election.

In August, Musk revealed his support for former President Donald Trump, describing himself as a historically moderate Democrat. This was followed by Trump hinting at a potential role for Musk in his cabinet if re-elected, and the possibility of scrapping the $7,500 EV tax credit.

