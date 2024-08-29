Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Advances; US Dollar Gains While Gold Hits New High At $2,555 - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Wednesday, August 28, the U.S. stocks ended lower as investors awaited Nvidia’s key quarterly report, which could impact the AI-driven market rally. Nvidia’s shares dipped 2.1%, though they’ve surged 154% this year. The report follows concerns about rising spending by tech giants like Microsoft and Alphabet in the AI sector.

Economic data shows that U.S. mortgage applications increased by 0.5% during the week ending August 23 compared to the previous week.

Out of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, eight declined, led by information technology and consumer discretionary, while financials and healthcare stocks bucked the trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.39% and closed at 41,091.42. The S&P 500 ended the day lower by 0.60% at 5,592.20, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.12%, finishing the session at 17,556.03.

Asian Markets Today

On Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed lower by 0.05% at 38,357.50, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Mining and Chemical, Petroleum & Plastic sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 ended lower by 0.33% at 8,045.10, led by losses in the Energy, Consumer Discretionary, and Consumer Staples sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 gained 0.40%, closing at 25,151.95, and the Nifty 500 closed higher by 0.07% at 23,631.40.

China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.50%, ending the session at 2,823.11, and the Shenzhen CSI declined 0.27%, closing at 3,277.68.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the session higher by 0.53% at 17,786.32.

Eurozone at 06:15 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index gained 0.87%.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.62%.

France’s CAC was up 0.71%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.34%.

Commodities at 06:15 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.05% at $74.56/bbl, and Brent was down 0.09% at $77.51 bbl.

Natural Gas gained 0.33% to $2.104.

Gold was trading higher by 0.71% at $2,555.80, Silver gained 1.18% to $29.977, and Copper fell 0.46% to $4.1980.

US Futures at 06:15 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.51%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.33%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures rose 0.49%.

Forex at 06:15 AM ET

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.09% to 101.19, the USD/JPY was down 0.05% to 144.51, and the USD/AUD declined 0.50% to 1.4666.

Image via Shutterstock