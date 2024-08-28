Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Formally Charged By Judge In France Amid Rising Tensions With Russia — Bail Set At $5.6M

Social media platform, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has been formally charged by a judge in France on Wednesday. The charges are part of an investigation into the alleged failure of the Dubai-based messaging app to address criminal activities.

What Happened: The charges stem from an investigation into the messaging app’s alleged failure to address criminal activities, including money laundering, drug trafficking, and the distribution of child sexual abuse content, reported Financial Times.

Durov, a Russia-born billionaire who holds French and Emirati citizenship, was arrested upon arrival at Le Bourget airport outside Paris.

He has been questioned by investigators for four days and is required to provide a €5 million ($5.6 million) bail deposit, report to police twice a week, and not leave French territory.

The investigation into Telegram began in February, led by the Paris prosecutors and Ofmin, a police agency specializing in preventing crimes against minors. Cybercrime investigators and customs officials joined the probe in July.

Why It Matters: The arrest of Durov has sparked a global debate over the balance between free speech and online safety on social media platforms.

It has also ignited tensions between France and Russia, with Moscow arguing the arrest was politically motivated, a claim denied by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally accused the U.S. of orchestrating the arrest, suggesting that President Joe Biden must be trying to gain control over Telegram.

Previously, French Prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed that Durov is facing 12 distinct charges, including involvement in child pornography distribution, drug-related offenses, organized fraud, and money laundering.

Edward Snowden, the well-known National Security Agency whistleblower, criticized the arrest, calling it a violation of human rights. He accused French President Macron of “taking hostages” to access private communications.

Moreover, the Indian government has also initiated an investigation into Telegram over concerns of criminal activities, triggered by the arrest of Durov.

