Loading... Loading...

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The Dow led the market with a 1.6% weekly gain, while a sharp sell-off in tech stocks limited the Nasdaq’s increase to 0.2%, and the S&P 500 rose by 0.9%.

Encouraging inflation data showed the rate dropping to 3% in June, the lowest since March 2021, and a monthly contraction of 0.1% for the first time since May 2020. This fueled speculation about interest rate cuts, with market-implied odds of a September cut rising to over 90%.

On Thursday, the Russell 2000 surged by 3.63% while the Russell 1000 large-cap index fell by 0.66%, marking only the fifth time in history the performance difference exceeded 4%, happening near an all-time high for the S&P 500.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Stock Of The Day: Why Palantir May Be About To Move Higher,” by Mark Putrino, explains that Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR might experience a stock price increase due to a potential breakout above resistance levels, indicating bullish implications and highlighting significant supply and demand dynamics in the market.

“Nvidia Could Earn $5 Per Share in 2025, Analyst Says: Supply Checks ‘Materially Larger Than Just Two Months Ago'” by Chris Katje notes that UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri raised Nvidia Corp‘s NVDA price target to $150, citing strong supply checks and high demand for Blackwell products, and projecting the company could earn $5 per share by 2025.

“‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Developers Outline Future Plans In First-Ever Interview” by Khyathi Dalal,reveals that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD developers Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya plan to transform SHIB into a trillion-dollar decentralized entity and hand over control to the community by the end of 2024.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Google Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs: Which Is The Best Investment?

Ford Rolls Out 0% Financing On F-150 Lightning, Mach-E: Potential EV Sales Surge Ahead?

JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Report Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings: Dimon Says Inflation, Interest Rates ‘May Stay Higher Than The Market Expects’

The Bears

“Two Months After Mark Zuckerberg Threw Shade At Vision Pro, Analyst Says Apple’s VR Glasses Will Fall Short Of 500K Units In 2024, Half Of Tim Cook’s Initial 1M Target,” by Rounak Jain, reports that Apple Inc. AAPL‘s Vision Pro is projected to sell less than 500,000 units in 2024, falling short of the initial 1 million units target, in line with Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s skepticism about the product’s mainstream success.

“MicroStrategy Stock Split Slammed By Bitcoin-Critic Peter Schiff: ‘This Really Smacks Of Desperation'” by Aniket Verma details Peter Schiff‘s criticism of MicroStrategy Inc.‘s MSTR announcement of a 10-for-1 stock split amid “a bear market,” suggesting it indicates desperation, while the company aims to make shares more accessible and expand its shareholder base.

“As Tesla Surges 44% In 10 Sessions, Bearish Analyst Smells Stock Manipulation: ‘They Keep Buying Puts To Cause Inorganic Buying,'” by Shanthi Rexaline, covers Tesla‘s TSLA rapid 44% stock surge in 10 sessions, with bear Gordon Johnson alleging stock manipulation via put buying, while bull Gary Black argues for a stock buyback to support share prices amid the rally.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Stock Market Bubble May Burst If Trump Wins 2024 Election, Says Top Economist: ‘Policies Would Jeopardize…Victory Against Inflation’

Market Correction ‘Highly Likely’ Before 2024 Election, Says Morgan Stanley CIO

‘Boeing Is Everything Wrong With American Capitalism’: Ex-Labor Secretary Robert Reich Responds To Plea Deal

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

