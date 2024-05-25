Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Nvidia, GameStop, Ethereum And Crypto Analyst Predicts Dogecoin Will Hit 22 Cents In Days

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

Tech stocks in the Nasdaq 100, tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, soared this week, pushing the index to new record highs and a fifth consecutive week of gains, the longest streak since January.

For the week, the S&P 500 saw a slight increase of just 0.03%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq outshone others with a gain of 1.41%. In contrast, the Dow Jones dropped by 2.33%, experiencing its first negative week in the last five.

Risk sentiment diminished in non-tech sectors as hawkish Federal Reserve meeting minutes and S&P Global’s business surveys signaled renewed inflationary concerns, raising fears of prolonged higher interest rates.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“‘Nvidia Party Is Turning Into A Rager,’ Says Analyst After Chipmaker’s Q1 Beat That Sent Stock Soaring Past $1,000 In After-Hours Trading,” by Shanthi Rexaline, reports on Nvidia Corp. NVDA surpassing $1,000 per share following strong quarterly results and guidance, with analyst Gene Munster predicting a prolonged tech bull market.

“Top Trader’s Ethereum Price Prediction Targets All-Time Highs In 2025,” by Murtuza Merchant, reports on a crypto trader’s bullish prediction of Ether ETH/USD potentially reaching $9,500 short-term and $12,000 to $16,000 long-term, following the approval of a spot Ethereum ETF.

“Dogecoin Reversal Imminent, Says This Analyst – Predicts Over 30% Upside”, by Aniket Verma, highlights an analyst’s prediction of a 32% rise for Dogecoin DOGE/USD due to an inverse head and shoulders pattern, suggesting a potential price of $0.22 in the coming days.

The Bears

“Roaring Kitty Phones Home? GameStop Influencer Goes Silent After ‘E.T.’ Movie Clip Signals Potential Goodbye,” by Chris Katje, details how Keith Gill‘s potential exit from social media after posting a clip from the movie “E.T.” may dampen the rally of GameStop Corporation GME shares, which experienced significant volatility following his recent activity.

“US Targets Ticketmaster Parent In Antitrust Lawsuit, Live Nation Responds: ‘It Ignores Everything That Is Actually Responsible,'” by Adam Eckert, details how the Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV, as the company says the suit unfairly blames them for high ticket prices while ignoring other contributing factors.

“Boeing Stock Falls As CFO Forecasts Negative Cash Flow, Delivery Delays Amid Regulatory Scrutiny,” by Vaishali Prayag, reports on CFO Brian West‘s announcement that Boeing Company BA expects negative cash flow for 2024 due to production challenges and regulatory delays in China.

