Cathie Wood Sells $13.15M Worth Of Coinbase Shares Amid Bitcoin Flirting With All-Time High Levels — Shops For Palantir Stock Instead

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made some significant trades, with Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR being the most prominent.

The Coinbase Trade

Ark Invest sold a substantial number of Coinbase shares across three of its funds: ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF.

The total number of shares sold was 54,215. The transaction was valued at $13.15 million. This move came as Bitcoin BTC/USD was nearing a new all-time high, flirting with the $69,000 mark. Coinbase shares closed at $242.62, up 1.71% for the day.

The Palantir Trade

On the other hand, Ark Invest bought 19,749 shares of Palantir, worth $522,558, for its ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX.

This decision comes amid Jim Cramer’s strong buy recommendation for Palantir on his “Lightning Round” segment. Palantir shares closed at $26.46, up 1.15% for the day.

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest bought 74,00 shares of JSC KASPI.KZ ADR KSPI and 28,503 shares of Toast Inc TOST for its ARKF fund.

and 28,503 shares of for its ARKF fund. It also bought 89,602 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI for ARKF and 636,269 shares for ARKK.

for ARKF and 636,269 shares for ARKK. For its ARKG fund, Ark Invest bought 14,650 shares of 908 Devices Inc MASS and 45,999 shares of Personalis Inc PSNL .

and 45,999 shares of . It also bought 36,571 shares of Roku Inc ROKU for ARKK and 8,260 shares for ARKW. For its ARKX fund, Ark Invest bought 13,463 shares of Iridium Communications Inc IRDM and 3,390 shares of Teradyne Inc TER .

Photo via Ark Invest.

