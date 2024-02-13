As Bitcoin Surges Over $50K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Join The Rally; Final Big Automaker Succumbs To Tesla's Charging Standard: Stellantis Adopts NACS - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Crypto
- Crypto Analyst Warns Of Sluggish Dogecoin Activity ‘Due To Reduced Interest,’ Eyes Cardano For Potential Rally
- Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund Bets Big On Bitcoin And Ether With $200M Investment: Report
- Dogecoin Doppelganger On Solana Network Skyrockets 9400% In A Single Day
- ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets Over 1800% As 27M SHIB Tokens Permanently Destroyed In A Single Day
- Binance Co-Founder Changpeng Zhao’s Sentencing Reportedly Delayed As Prosecutors Postpone Hearing
- With A $1M Target For Bitcoin, Michael Saylor Reminds Everyone That ‘BTC Is Still Less Than $0.05M’ Today
- As Bitcoin Surges Over $50K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Join The Rally — Analyst Predicts New Price Target Of $130K For King Crypto
US Markets
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Set For Weaker Open As Traders Keep Eyes Peeled On Inflation Data: Analyst Flags Key CPI Report Item To Watch
- Arista Networks Reports Q4 Results, Joins Teradata, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session
- Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Extreme Greed’ Zone Ahead Of Inflation Data; Dow Hits Record High
US Politics
- No Home Advantage For Haley: Trump Secures 30-Point Lead In South Carolina Primary, Reveals New Poll — Can Ex-Governor Leverage Her Strengths?
- Trump ‘Not Qualified’ To Be President, Says Nikki Haley Citing Disrespect For The Military: ‘I Don’t Trust Him To Protect Them’
World Politics
- Kim Jong Un Summit Pursued By Key US Ally As Japan’s Kishida Looks To Boost Domestic Popularity
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Says Trump’s NATO Comments ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Irresponsible’
- Joe Biden Calls Israel’s Netanyahu ‘A**hole’ And ‘This Guy’ In Private Over Gaza Tactics: Report
US Economy
- Top Economist David Rosenberg Sounds Alarm On Stock Market, Echoes Troubling Patterns From 2000 And 2008
- Paul Krugman Says Ignoring Economic Rebound Leaves Us ‘Well Behind The Curve’ As Consumer Confidence About Personal Finances Reaches Pre-COVID Heights
World Economy
- JPMorgan’s John Bilton Rejects Labeling China As ‘Un-Investable’ Amid Economic Challenges: ‘Wide Of The Mark’
Tech
- Apple May Face Scrutiny Over Beeper Mini Block, FCC Commissioner Pushes Probe Citing Disability Rules
- Why Electronic Systems Designer Cadence Shares Are Down Premarket Today
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Urges Nations To Embrace ‘Sovereign AI,’ Predicts Data Center Spending To Hit $2 Trillion By 2029
- What’s Missing In Apple Vision Pro? Tech YouTuber MKBHD Points Out First-Gen Headset’s Limitations
- Apple To Top Up iPhone 16 Series With Affordable ‘SE’ Models, Featuring Dynamic Island: Report
- Nvidia’s Soaring Stock Price Sparks FOMO In Broader Market, Warns Evercore’s Julian Emanuel: ‘Time To Think More About Risk Than Reward’
Electric Vehicle
- Final Big Automaker Succumbs To Tesla’s Charging Standard: Stellantis Adopts NACS
- Highway To Heartbreak: Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Drivers Plan Nationwide Strike On Valentine’s Day Over Fair Pay
- China’s Battery Titans BYD And CATL Forge Alliance To Power EVs With Solid-State Batteries, Posing Challenge To Japan And The West
- Was Tesla’s $17B Monday Meltdown Justified? Bullish Vs. Bearish Analysts Evaluate Model Y Price Cut Impact
- Tesla Is Hiking Prices For The Model Y In Germany After An Earlier Price Cut: Here’s How Much You Will Pay Now
Consumer
- Toyota Shakes Up Subsidiary Leadership: Daihatsu’s Top Executives Exit Amid Scandal
- Aston Martin Scrambles To Tackle $1.4B Debt, Share Prices Surge As Chairman Takes Charge Of Recovery
- Warren Buffett’s Jazwares Files Lawsuit Accusing Build-A-Bear Of Producing Squishmallows Knockoffs
- Former Apple, Ford Exec Joins GM’s Cruise As Safety Head To Steer It Out Of Troubled Waters
Communication
- Mark Cuban Calls Out Elon Musk’s X For Allegedly Demonetizing Major Creators: ‘You Up?
- 123M Viewers Make Super Bowl 2024 Most-Watched TV Event Ever; Paramount+ Revels In Streaming Victory
Healthcare
- Jim Cramer Warns Weight Loss Drugs Ozempic, Wegovy And Others Could Impact Food Stocks: ‘That Day Will Come
General
- Tiger Woods Teams Up With Taylormade For New Apparel Line After Ending 27-Year Nike Partnership
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Renews Call For Companies To Exit Delaware Before ‘They Lock The Doors, As They Just Did With TripAdvisor’
- Historians Slam Russian President’s ‘Strange’ Interview With Tucker Carlson: ‘A Delusional Man Who Has Lost Touch With Reality’
Space
- SpaceX Will Bring Down 100 Starlink Satellites To ‘Keep Space Safe’ — Should Customers Be Worried?
- Elon Musk Tags Ye, Nicki Minaj On SpaceX Update: Next Starship Launch In 3 Weeks, But Advises More Patience ‘Before Hopping On’
