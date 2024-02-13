German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Says Trump's NATO Comments 'Dangerous' And 'Irresponsible'

Loading... Loading...

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump‘s remarks on NATO’s mutual defense clause, labeling them as “dangerous.”

What Happened: Scholz, on Monday, expressed his concerns over any attempts to undermine NATO’s mutual defense clause, deeming it “dangerous” and advantageous to Russia. This comes after Trump, who is running for re-election, raised doubts about the U.S. commitment to defend NATO allies who don’t meet their defense spending targets in the event of a Russian invasion, reported Reuters.

“Any relativisation of NATO’s guarantee of assistance is irresponsible and dangerous,” Scholz stated during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

“It is solely in Russia’s interests. Nobody should play around or trade with Europe’s security.”

Tusk, who visited Paris and Berlin to strengthen ties with the two major European powers, emphasized the importance of the partnership between Europe, NATO, and the U.S. in the face of increasing security risks.

Despite Trump’s comments, Tusk stressed the need for all NATO countries to boost funding for joint military capabilities. He also called for the EU to enhance its air defense and ammunition production capabilities within a year.

Germany is set to meet the NATO target of spending 2% of its economic output on defense this year, with Scholz confirming that this commitment will continue in the following years.

“Europe has to get its act together… This is a matter of answering a question about what will happen if Trump wins. We don’t have time. We must have bigger defence industry capacity,” a Polish government source told Reuters.

Why It Matters: Trump’s recent comments have sparked widespread criticism. U.S. President Joe Biden and other top Western officials also expressed disapproval of Trump’s comments, underscoring the importance of America’s leadership and its support for allies.

These developments come amid growing tensions in Europe, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warning of the potential for the Ukraine conflict to escalate into a global conflict.

Trump’s comments have also sparked debate within the Republican party. Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that the U.S. withdrawal from NATO could be a reasonable idea.

