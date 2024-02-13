Apple To Top Up iPhone 16 Series With Affordable 'SE' Models, Featuring Dynamic Island: Report

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is expected to give the iPhone 16 series a sales boost by merging the "SE" models. Essentially, Cupertino could launch the iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 SE Plus models aimed at the budget-conscious buyer.

What Happened: According to industry tipster Majin Bu, Apple is rumored to have ditched the separate iPhone SE branding and merged it with the regular numbered iPhone models.

Until now, Apple has kept the "SE" models separate – it has launched three models so far, with the most recent launch being in 2022.

However, the new rumor suggests that Apple could merge them with the regular numbered iPhones, which would also help it in boosting its sales numbers.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in September.

According to Bu, the iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE could both feature Dynamic Island, but the details could change since there is still a considerable amount of time left for the launch.

The tipster said that Apple could also increase the display refresh rate of the base iPhone 16 model to 120Hz from the existing 60Hz to distinguish the regular non-SE models.

The tipster notes that it is possible that we could see this happen with the iPhone 17 series, so take this with a pinch of salt for now.

Why It Matters: Apple has emerged as the world's top smartphone maker in 2023, ending Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.'s 13-year reign.

The iPhone 15 series has also helped Apple expand its market share in the U.S. to 64%, eating into Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Android-powered smartphones.

Apple has emerged as the undisputed king in the premium smartphone segment, with a 71% share in this category. Globally, iPhones bagged seven out of 10 positions in the list of the most-shipped smartphones in 2023, showing just how dominant Apple is despite the relatively high prices of iPhones.

The addition of cheaper "SE" branded iPhones could give Apple's sales an even bigger boost.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock