Tesla Is Hiking Prices For The Model Y In Germany After An Earlier Price Cut: Here's How Much You Will Pay Now

Tesla Inc TSLA has increased prices on the Model Y SUV by as much as 2,500 euros (~$2,692) in Germany, after dropping them first in January.

What Happened: As per Tesla’s Germany website, the company has raised prices on the base rear-wheel drive version of the electric SUV by 2,000 euros (~$2,153) and the higher-end two versions by 2,500 euros (~$2,691).

The rear-wheel-drive variant of the SUV is now listed at 44,990 euros (~$48,438) on the company's website, while the Long Range version is priced at 52,490 euros (~$56,512) and the Performance version at 58,490 euros (~$62,972).

Why It Matters: The new price hike for the Model Y follows a price cut in January. The rear-wheel drive Model Y then saw a price cut of 1,900 euros, while the Long and Performance versions witnessed a cut of 5,000 euros.

Tesla has altered Model Y prices in China, Germany, Canada, and the U.S. since the start of the year. However, Germany is the first geography to see a price hike in addition to a price cut.

The Model Y was the best-selling vehicle across the world last year with over 1.2 million units delivered, making it the first EV to donn that crown.

