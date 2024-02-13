Final Big Automaker Succumbs To Tesla's Charging Standard: Stellantis Adopts NACS

Loading... Loading...

Automaker Stellantis NV STLA announced last week its decision to incorporate Tesla Inc‘s TSLA North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug into select battery electric vehicles in North America starting in 2025, making it the final major automaker to do so.

What Happened: Until the deployment of the new charging standard, the company will provide adapters for vehicles equipped with the combined charging system (CCS) port to utilize Tesla’s supercharger network, as stated by the company.

"Customers win when the industry aligns on open standards. We are happy to announce our backing and adoption of the SAE J3400 connector, a milestone for all customers on the path to open and seamless charging," said Stellantis SVP of global energy and charging Ricardo Stamatti. The SAE J3400 connector is the official name for Tesla’s charging standard.

Why It Matters: Ford Motor Co. was the first major automaker to adopt Tesla’s charging standard in May 2023, followed by General Motors Co., Rivian Automotive Inc., and Volkswagen AG, among others.

By the end of December, Tesla confirmed commitments from 28 automakers to NACS. Stellantis, the parent company of renowned automotive brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat, was notably absent from this list.

Tesla boasts over 50,000 superchargers worldwide, capable of recharging up to 200 miles in just 15 minutes.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Shuts Down Snoop Dogg’s Request For Free Tesla: ‘Everyone Pays Full Price … Including Me’

Photo via Shutterstock