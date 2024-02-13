123M Viewers Make Super Bowl 2024 Most-Watched TV Event Ever; Paramount+ Revels In Streaming Victory

Loading... Loading...

This year’s Super Bowl has set a new record for the most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 123.4 million viewers. This figure includes viewers across all platforms and marks a 7% increase from last year’s viewership.

What Happened: The game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs triumph over the San Francisco 49ers, was also the most-streamed Super Bowl in history, as reported by CNBC on Monday.

The event was broadcast on Paramount+, owned by Paramount Global PARA which experienced its highest postseason viewership since 1998, the network said.

While Paramount+ witnessed record viewership, it was reported that as the Super Bowl LVIII was set to begin, the platform's subscribers faced technical difficulties, such as sluggish loading, screen freezing, and audio issues, preventing them from accessing the pregame coverage.

Meanwhile, among the celebrities present at the Super Bowl was pop sensation Taylor Swift, who was seated in a suite courtesy of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LVIII has also sparked discussions about the team’s potential to win a third consecutive title, a feat never achieved in NFL history.

The Super Bowl featured a halftime show by Usher and a series of high-profile commercials. Notable brands like Oreo, Pringles, Mountain Dew, Doritos, and M&Ms showcased their products in the commercials, with endorsements from celebrities like Tom Brady, Beyoncé, and Jennifer Aniston.

The NFL has seen a consistent rise in viewership throughout the playoffs, with the AFC Championship game being the most-watched ever.

Why It Matters: Viewers had multiple options to watch the game, including CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+. For replays also there are multiple options in different countries.

In the U.S., users interested in accessing the NFL Network for streaming purposes may consider Sling TV Blue, which provides access to the NFL’s cable channel. Alternatively, people could opt for Fubo, which offers comprehensive support for all broadcast channels, including CBS, according to Tom's Guide.

Those who intend to watch the Super Bowl 2024 highlights without any cost online can visit the NFL’s YouTube channel or click here.

There, one can easily find an extensive 21-minute video showcasing the highlights of Super Bowl LVII, featuring all the touchdowns, defensive plays, and other significant moments from the game.

