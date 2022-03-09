Markets Rise Sharply Following A Pullback In Oil Prices

byHenry Khederian
March 9, 2022 4:25 pm
U.S. indices traded sharply higher Wednesday amid continued volatility on Ukraine-Russia concerns. A pullback in oil prices following the recent crude rally has helped alleviate some concerns of rising commodity costs.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 3.59% to 13,255; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 3.60% to $334.99
  • The S&P 500 traded higher by 2.57% to 4,277; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 2.67% to $427.41
  • The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 1.84% to 11,372; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 2.07% to $333.29

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) were among the top gainers for the SPY Wednesday.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) and Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) and Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) were trading 8% higher at one point on Wednesday, as the general markets rebounded from a steep 4-day downturn during which the S&P 500 declined over 5%… Read More

Prior to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the levying of numerous sanctions on Russia by the U.S., members of Congress purchased defense and energy stocks. Here’s a look at the trades… Read More

Central banks have recently focused on so-called core inflation metrics, which do not include volatile food and energy prices. Past food and energy price shocks have been relatively short-lived, but Bank of America economist Aditya Bhave recently said there's evidence the recent spike in food and energy prices may not be going away anytime soon… Read More

