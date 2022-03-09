Chart Wars: Between Snap And Pinterest, Which Stock Is Less Risky?

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Snap, Inc SNAP and Pinterest, Inc PINS were trading 8% higher at one point on Wednesday, as the general markets rebounded from a steep 4-day downturn during which the S&P 500 declined over 5%.

The social media stocks have been heavily beaten down over the past months, with Snap declining almost 60% from its Sept. 24, 2021 all-time high of $83.34 and Pinterest plummeting about 72% from its all-time high of $89.90 printed on Feb. 16 of that same year.

Both stocks have started to show signs the bottom may be in, although Pinterest may offer traders and investors less risk because it has confirmed a breakout from a pattern, while Snap is still in the pre-breakout stage.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

It should be noted, however, that events affecting the general markets, negative or positive reactions to earnings prints and news headlines can quickly invalidate patterns and breakouts. As the saying goes, "the trend is your friend until it isn't" and any trader in a position should have a clear stop set in place and manage their risk versus reward.

See Also: Here's How Benchmark Views Twitter, Pinterest, Snap

The Snap Chart: On March 7 and March 8, Snap tested the bottom descending trendline of a falling channel pattern that the stock has been trading in since Oct. 22. On Wednesday, Snap reacted bullishly to the trendline and shot up towards the channel’s median line.

A falling channel pattern is considered to be bearish until the stock breaks up from the upper descending trendline of the pattern. Conservative traders may consider waiting to take a position until after Snap breaches the upper trendline, which could indicate a larger move to the upside is on the horizon.

Snap has one gap below and another gap above the current share price, which the stock is likely to fill in the future. The lower gap was partly filled on Monday and Tuesday, but an empty range remains between $26.49 and $29.58. The upper gap is between $60.78 and the $73.89 level.

Snap has resistance above at $34.95 and $37.35 and support below at $31.91 and $28.17.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The Pinterest Chart: Pinterest broke up from a falling channel pattern on Feb. 24 and spiked up 7.93% over the two trading days that followed. Between March 1 and March 8, the stock fell down to test the upper descending trendline of the pattern as support and held above that level, which confirmed the pattern was recognized.