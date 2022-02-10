10 Companies That Now Accept Shiba Inu And Dogecoin As Payment

It’s becoming relatively more common to encounter businesses accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for payments. Now memecoins such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are being welcomed by businesses.

What happened? Far from being low-risk companies or smaller businesses, some of the world’s most profitable sectors are showing their love for the emerging trend.

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA), a provider of influencer marketing technology, data and services for brands, announced today that it now accepts Dogecoin, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Shiba Inu and Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) as payments for its managed influencer marketing services.

What other notable companies are accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu? We’ve gathered a list of 10:

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG): The company recently left a note on its website saying, “You may have heard that we are now accepting Shiba Inu Token, but did you know that we also accept Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies? In fact, we've been accepting digital currencies since 2014, when we were the first major retailer to accept Bitcoin as a payment option.” Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA): You may already be aware of this one, but Tesla recently announced that you can buy merchandise with Dogecoin on its website. Unfortunately, you cannot purchase a Tesla vehicle with the dog-themed currency, yet. GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) The largest video game retailer in the world recently announced it is accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as payments for its products. It was a move that was expected and could deepen the relationship between GameStop and retail traders. * Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN): The luxury department store chain announced on Dec. 12 it is accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as a form of payment. * Barnes and Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) On Dec. 12, the company said it is accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as as payment. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC): CEO Adam Aron recently tweeted that AMC expects to have Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fully integrated as forms of payment by March 2022. * Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA): This purveyor of beauty products stated that it will accept Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. * Petco Health and Wellness. Company Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF): In a move that could align the company with some of the dog-themed hype, Petco announced it will be accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as payments. * Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) The home goods retailer is accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. * Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) The home improvement retailer accepts these cryptocurrencies, as well.

* Disclaimer: These companies indirectly accept these cryptocurrencies through Flexa, a global leader in pure-digital payments.