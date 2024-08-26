Key Cannabis Leaders Gather For Networking At Benzinga's Fall 2024 Conference: The Last Big Event Before The Election

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is back, returning to Chicago on October 8-9, 2024, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile, where the cannabis industry’s most influential leaders and innovators will converge. As cannabis legalization efforts accelerate across the U.S. and beyond, this year’s event promises to be a significant moment for businesses, investors and advocates alike.

Following a successful Spring event in Hollywood, Florida, which attracted more than 2,000 attendees and 200 investors, the Fall edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is expected to offer even more opportunities for networking, deal-making and industry-changing insights. The conference provides a critical platform at a time when cannabis rescheduling and potential legalization are poised to shift the industry landscape.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: A Must-Attend For Industry Leaders and Investors

The event promises a carefully curated experience, featuring expert panels, fireside chats and exclusive networking sessions designed to foster meaningful connections. “Benzinga remains the leading event in the cannabis industry, bringing together leaders and investors to forge connections and drive the sector forward,” says Elliot Lane, director of cannabis events at Benzinga and a key figure in shaping the conference’s dynamic programming.

Keynote Speakers: Industry Trailblazers

This year's keynote speakers are a mix of established titans and forward-thinking leaders. Among them is George Archos, founder and CEO of Verano Holdings VRNOF, who will offer insights into navigating the evolving regulatory framework. Also headlining is Ross Gerber, president of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, renowned for his innovative investment strategies in emerging markets. Cresco Labs CRLBF’s CEO, Charlie Bachtell, will discuss the operational challenges and opportunities in a potentially legalized cannabis environment, while Jim Belushi, founder of Belushi's Farm, will share his unique perspective on cannabis cultivation and brand building.

Other highlights include Alexa Alianiello, U.S. sales and partnerships lead at X (formerly Twitter), who will delve into the intersection of social media and cannabis, providing insights into how digital platforms can drive political engagement and elevate brand awareness. Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Organigram OGI, will address international market opportunities as Big Tobacco increasingly bets on cannabis. And former NFL player Ricky Williams, a cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, will speak about wellness, recovery and the role of cannabis in sports health.

A Lineup Packed With Industry Leaders And Innovators

The 2024 speaker lineup is packed with industry leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of cannabis. Notable speakers include:

Claire Wells Hanson , Member in Charge of Denver Office & Cannabis Litigation Team Leader, Clark Hill Law

, Member in Charge of Denver Office & Cannabis Litigation Team Leader, Clark Hill Law David Feuerstein , Co-Founder & Partner, Feuerstein Kulick LLP

, Co-Founder & Partner, Feuerstein Kulick LLP Emily Fisher , Founder & CEO, Leafwell

, Founder & CEO, Leafwell Frank Segall , Co-Chair, Cannabis Practice, Blank Rome

, Co-Chair, Cannabis Practice, Blank Rome Janice O’Reilly , Consulting Partner, AAFCPAs’ National Cannabis Practice

, Consulting Partner, AAFCPAs’ National Cannabis Practice Steve Riparip , Founder & Head Strategist, Tact Firm LLC

, Founder & Head Strategist, Tact Firm LLC Tassa Saldi, PhD , Co-Founder and CEO, TUMI Genomics

, Co-Founder and CEO, TUMI Genomics Tayyaba Khan , Partner, Cassels

, Partner, Cassels William Muecke , Co-Founder and Managing Member, Artemis Growth Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Member, Artemis Growth Partners Dreka Gates , Founder, Love’s Harvest

, Founder, Love’s Harvest Krista Raymer , CEO, Vetrina

, CEO, Vetrina Bryan Gerber , Co-Founder & CEO, HARA Supply

, Co-Founder & CEO, HARA Supply Jesse Redmond , Head of Cannabis, Water Tower Research

, Head of Cannabis, Water Tower Research Dr. Chanda Macias , CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers, Women Grow

, CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers, Women Grow Richie Proud , CEO and Director, iAnthus ITHUF

, CEO and Director, iAnthus Nick Rinella , CEO, Hippos Cannabis

, CEO, Hippos Cannabis Drea Groeschel , CEO, Better Than Booze

, CEO, Better Than Booze Kevin Brooks , CEO, Conception Nurseries

, CEO, Conception Nurseries Dustin Milner , CEO, Talarya Brands

, CEO, Talarya Brands Joseph Lustberg , CEO, Upwise Capital

, CEO, Upwise Capital Stacy Litke , VP of Banking Programs, Green Check Verified

, VP of Banking Programs, Green Check Verified Laurie Parfitt , Founder & CEO, LKP Impact Consulting

, Founder & CEO, LKP Impact Consulting Will Bowden , Founder & CEO, Grasshopper Farms

, Founder & CEO, Grasshopper Farms Jordan Ascanio , Creative Director, CLS Holdings USA Inc.

, Creative Director, CLS Holdings USA Inc. Kyle Sherman , Founder & CEO, Flowhub

, Founder & CEO, Flowhub Tiffany Richardson , Partner (National Cannabis Industry Lead), Crowe

, Partner (National Cannabis Industry Lead), Crowe Paul Weiss , CEO, PaperPlanes

, CEO, PaperPlanes Tony Schor , CEO, Investor Awareness

, CEO, Investor Awareness Jackie Gonzalez-Becerra , Vice President, Revenue, Weedmaps MAPS

, Vice President, Revenue, Weedmaps Barbara Fox , CEO, Cannabiz Supply

, CEO, Cannabiz Supply Terry Bishop , President & CEO, Leftherium

, President & CEO, Leftherium Laurie Holcomb , CEO, Gold Flora GRAM

, CEO, Gold Flora Beau Whitney , Founder & Chief Economist, Whitney Economics

, Founder & Chief Economist, Whitney Economics Sundie Seefried , CEO/President, Safe Harbor Financial

, CEO/President, Safe Harbor Financial Bryna Dahlin , Partner, Benesch Law

, Partner, Benesch Law Michael Villapiano , Director, Altmore Capital

, Director, Altmore Capital Rep. David Joyce , 14th District of Ohio, U.S. Representative

, 14th District of Ohio, U.S. Representative Kevin Hart , Founder & CEO, Green Check Verified

, Founder & CEO, Green Check Verified Sahar Ayinehsazian , Partner, Vicente LLP

, Partner, Vicente LLP Neil Prasad , CPA-Partner, Marcum

, CPA-Partner, Marcum Christine Smith , CEO, Gron

, CEO, Gron Charles Alovisetti , Partner, Vicente LLP

, Partner, Vicente LLP Jim Kirsch , President, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

, President, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Kris Walker , President & Chief Commercial Officer, Hoodie Analytics

, President & Chief Commercial Officer, Hoodie Analytics Jon Levine , CEO, MariMed MRMD

, CEO, MariMed Gary Santo , CEO, Rx Green Technologies

, CEO, Rx Green Technologies Scott Greiper , Founder & President, Viridian Capital Advisors

, Founder & President, Viridian Capital Advisors Anthony Coniglio , CEO, NewLake Capital Partners NLCP

, CEO, NewLake Capital Partners Jamie Pearson , President, New Holland Group

, President, New Holland Group Dan Neville , CFO, Ascend Wellness AAWH

, CFO, Ascend Wellness Dan Ahrens , CIO & Portfolio Manager of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS and AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO , AdvisorShares

, CIO & Portfolio Manager of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF , AdvisorShares Tom Zuber , Managing Partner, Zuber Lawler

, Managing Partner, Zuber Lawler Darren Lampert , CEO & Co-Founder, GrowGeneration GRWG

, CEO & Co-Founder, GrowGeneration Tim Conder , CEO, TILT Holdings TLLTF

, CEO, TILT Holdings Aaron Grey, Managing Director, Equity Research Consumer & Cannabis

Expanding Opportunities For Women And Minority-Owned Businesses

In line with Benzinga's dedication to diversity, the conference has partnered with Women Grow to amplify opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses. This partnership will waive sponsorship fees and offer these companies the chance to expand their reach, ensuring that the cannabis industry continues to include and represent diverse voices.

More details can be found at bzcannabis.com

Registration and Details

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference offers a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the rapidly evolving cannabis space. Tickets are available at bzcannabis.com, and the event is expected to sell out, given its relevance to the industry's ongoing regulatory developments and growth prospects.

With the cannabis industry standing on the brink of major shifts, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is positioned as an essential event for anyone seeking to stay at the forefront of this dynamic sector.

Get your tickets now. Prices will increase after Labor Day!