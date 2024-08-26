Key Cannabis Leaders Gather For Networking At Benzinga's Fall 2024 Conference: The Last Big Event Before The Election

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is back, returning to Chicago on October 8-9, 2024, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile, where the cannabis industry’s most influential leaders and innovators will converge. As cannabis legalization efforts accelerate across the U.S. and beyond, this year’s event promises to be a significant moment for businesses, investors and advocates alike.
Following a successful Spring event in Hollywood, Florida, which attracted more than 2,000 attendees and 200 investors, the Fall edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is expected to offer even more opportunities for networking, deal-making and industry-changing insights. The conference provides a critical platform at a time when cannabis rescheduling and potential legalization are poised to shift the industry landscape.
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: A Must-Attend For Industry Leaders and Investors
The event promises a carefully curated experience, featuring expert panels, fireside chats and exclusive networking sessions designed to foster meaningful connections. “Benzinga remains the leading event in the cannabis industry, bringing together leaders and investors to forge connections and drive the sector forward,” says Elliot Lane, director of cannabis events at Benzinga and a key figure in shaping the conference’s dynamic programming.
Keynote Speakers: Industry Trailblazers
This year's keynote speakers are a mix of established titans and forward-thinking leaders. Among them is George Archos, founder and CEO of Verano Holdings VRNOF, who will offer insights into navigating the evolving regulatory framework. Also headlining is Ross Gerber, president of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, renowned for his innovative investment strategies in emerging markets. Cresco Labs CRLBF’s CEO, Charlie Bachtell, will discuss the operational challenges and opportunities in a potentially legalized cannabis environment, while Jim Belushi, founder of Belushi's Farm, will share his unique perspective on cannabis cultivation and brand building.
Other highlights include Alexa Alianiello, U.S. sales and partnerships lead at X (formerly Twitter), who will delve into the intersection of social media and cannabis, providing insights into how digital platforms can drive political engagement and elevate brand awareness. Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Organigram OGI, will address international market opportunities as Big Tobacco increasingly bets on cannabis. And former NFL player Ricky Williams, a cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, will speak about wellness, recovery and the role of cannabis in sports health.
A Lineup Packed With Industry Leaders And Innovators
The 2024 speaker lineup is packed with industry leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of cannabis. Notable speakers include:
- Claire Wells Hanson, Member in Charge of Denver Office & Cannabis Litigation Team Leader, Clark Hill Law
- David Feuerstein, Co-Founder & Partner, Feuerstein Kulick LLP
- Emily Fisher, Founder & CEO, Leafwell
- Frank Segall, Co-Chair, Cannabis Practice, Blank Rome
- Janice O’Reilly, Consulting Partner, AAFCPAs’ National Cannabis Practice
- Steve Riparip, Founder & Head Strategist, Tact Firm LLC
- Tassa Saldi, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, TUMI Genomics
- Tayyaba Khan, Partner, Cassels
- William Muecke, Co-Founder and Managing Member, Artemis Growth Partners
- Dreka Gates, Founder, Love’s Harvest
- Krista Raymer, CEO, Vetrina
- Bryan Gerber, Co-Founder & CEO, HARA Supply
- Jesse Redmond, Head of Cannabis, Water Tower Research
- Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers, Women Grow
- Richie Proud, CEO and Director, iAnthus ITHUF
- Nick Rinella, CEO, Hippos Cannabis
- Drea Groeschel, CEO, Better Than Booze
- Kevin Brooks, CEO, Conception Nurseries
- Dustin Milner, CEO, Talarya Brands
- Joseph Lustberg, CEO, Upwise Capital
- Stacy Litke, VP of Banking Programs, Green Check Verified
- Laurie Parfitt, Founder & CEO, LKP Impact Consulting
- Will Bowden, Founder & CEO, Grasshopper Farms
- Jordan Ascanio, Creative Director, CLS Holdings USA Inc.
- Kyle Sherman, Founder & CEO, Flowhub
- Tiffany Richardson, Partner (National Cannabis Industry Lead), Crowe
- Paul Weiss, CEO, PaperPlanes
- Tony Schor, CEO, Investor Awareness
- Jackie Gonzalez-Becerra, Vice President, Revenue, Weedmaps MAPS
- Barbara Fox, CEO, Cannabiz Supply
- Terry Bishop, President & CEO, Leftherium
- Laurie Holcomb, CEO, Gold Flora GRAM
- Beau Whitney, Founder & Chief Economist, Whitney Economics
- Sundie Seefried, CEO/President, Safe Harbor Financial
- Bryna Dahlin, Partner, Benesch Law
- Michael Villapiano, Director, Altmore Capital
- Rep. David Joyce, 14th District of Ohio, U.S. Representative
- Kevin Hart, Founder & CEO, Green Check Verified
- Sahar Ayinehsazian, Partner, Vicente LLP
- Neil Prasad, CPA-Partner, Marcum
- Christine Smith, CEO, Gron
- Charles Alovisetti, Partner, Vicente LLP
- Jim Kirsch, President, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners
- Kris Walker, President & Chief Commercial Officer, Hoodie Analytics
- Jon Levine, CEO, MariMed MRMD
- Gary Santo, CEO, Rx Green Technologies
- Scott Greiper, Founder & President, Viridian Capital Advisors
- Anthony Coniglio, CEO, NewLake Capital Partners NLCP
- Jamie Pearson, President, New Holland Group
- Dan Neville, CFO, Ascend Wellness AAWH
- Dan Ahrens, CIO & Portfolio Manager of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS and AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO, AdvisorShares
- Tom Zuber, Managing Partner, Zuber Lawler
- Darren Lampert, CEO & Co-Founder, GrowGeneration GRWG
- Tim Conder, CEO, TILT Holdings TLLTF
- Aaron Grey, Managing Director, Equity Research Consumer & Cannabis
Expanding Opportunities For Women And Minority-Owned Businesses
In line with Benzinga's dedication to diversity, the conference has partnered with Women Grow to amplify opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses. This partnership will waive sponsorship fees and offer these companies the chance to expand their reach, ensuring that the cannabis industry continues to include and represent diverse voices.
More details can be found at bzcannabis.com
Registration and Details
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference offers a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the rapidly evolving cannabis space. Tickets are available at bzcannabis.com, and the event is expected to sell out, given its relevance to the industry's ongoing regulatory developments and growth prospects.
With the cannabis industry standing on the brink of major shifts, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is positioned as an essential event for anyone seeking to stay at the forefront of this dynamic sector.
Get your tickets now. Prices will increase after Labor Day!
