Analyst Lorimer Wilson, a contributor at TalkMarkets, signaled that Canadian Limited Partnership (LPs) Cannabis Companies did much better than American multi-state operators (MSOs) as the cannabis sector remains highly volatile, with stock prices reacting sharply to news.

Canadian Cannabis Outperforms

Canadian Cannabis LPs doubled the performance of cannabis companies from the US. The Canadian Cannabis LP Portfolio saw significant gains:

Aurora Cannabis ACB : UP 24.7% this week; UP 30.1% MTD; UP 27.3% YTD

: UP 24.7% this week; UP 30.1% MTD; UP 27.3% YTD Tilray Brands TLRY : UP 8.7% this week; UP 13.3% MTD; DOWN 18.3% YTD

: UP 8.7% this week; UP 13.3% MTD; DOWN 18.3% YTD Cronos Group CRON : UP 8.1% this week; UP 3.4% MTD; UP 15.3% YTD

: UP 8.1% this week; UP 3.4% MTD; UP 15.3% YTD Organigram OGI : UP 6.9% this week; UP 10.4% MTD; UP 29.8% YTD

: UP 6.9% this week; UP 10.4% MTD; UP 29.8% YTD Canopy Growth CGC : UP 2.4% this week; UP 0.6% MTD; UP 27.0% YTD

On average, the LP Portfolio was UP 10.7% this week, 11.4% MTD, and 17.5% YTD.

American Cannabis Performance

The American Cannabis MSO Portfolio showed modest gains in comparison:

Curaleaf CURLF : UP 10.2% this week; UP 9.6% MTD; UP 1.7% YTD

: UP 10.2% this week; UP 9.6% MTD; UP 1.7% YTD Cresco Labs CRLBF : UP 9.0% this week; UP 7.6% MTD; UP 25.9% YTD

: UP 9.0% this week; UP 7.6% MTD; UP 25.9% YTD Ayr Wellness AYRWF : UP 8.4% this week; UP 4.6% MTD; UP 14.4% YTD

: UP 8.4% this week; UP 4.6% MTD; UP 14.4% YTD Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF : UP 7.8% this week; UP 8.0% MTD; UP 91.6% YTD

: UP 7.8% this week; UP 8.0% MTD; UP 91.6% YTD Verano VRNOF : UP 5.1% this week; UP 1.4% MTD; DOWN 16.5% YTD

: UP 5.1% this week; UP 1.4% MTD; DOWN 16.5% YTD TerrAscend TSNDF : UP 1.5% this week; DOWN 0.7% MTD; DOWN 17.8% YTD

: UP 1.5% this week; DOWN 0.7% MTD; DOWN 17.8% YTD Green Thumb GTBIF : UP 0.9% this week; DOWN 1.8% MTD; UP 2.7% YTD

On average, the MSO Portfolio increased by 5.2% this week, 3.4% MTD and 15.9% YTD.

Cannabis Stock Market Insights

The 12 largest cannabis stocks were UP 7.0% last week, UP 6.0% MTD, and UP 16.5% YTD. Wilson’s observations highlight the strong performance of Canadian LPs, offering investors a promising outlook.

Fundamental analysis indicates that American cannabis companies have way more space to grow when it comes to valuation and are also more profitable. Nevertheless, disincentives related to the legislative framework and regulation are putting a limit on their growth capacities. Should some of the main regulations change, such as the rescheduling of cannabis or banking limitations, the chance for growth is promising.

The U.S. cannabis market presents a significant risk-reward opportunity, particularly for MSOs. Despite market volatility and challenges, the fundamental growth potential and increasing public support make U.S. MSOs a compelling long-term investment.

