Analyst Lorimer Wilson, a contributor at TalkMarkets, signaled that Canadian Limited Partnership (LPs) Cannabis Companies did much better than American multi-state operators (MSOs) as the cannabis sector remains highly volatile, with stock prices reacting sharply to news.
Canadian Cannabis Outperforms
Canadian Cannabis LPs doubled the performance of cannabis companies from the US. The Canadian Cannabis LP Portfolio saw significant gains:
- Aurora Cannabis ACB: UP 24.7% this week; UP 30.1% MTD; UP 27.3% YTD
- Tilray Brands TLRY: UP 8.7% this week; UP 13.3% MTD; DOWN 18.3% YTD
- Cronos Group CRON: UP 8.1% this week; UP 3.4% MTD; UP 15.3% YTD
- Organigram OGI: UP 6.9% this week; UP 10.4% MTD; UP 29.8% YTD
- Canopy Growth CGC: UP 2.4% this week; UP 0.6% MTD; UP 27.0% YTD
On average, the LP Portfolio was UP 10.7% this week, 11.4% MTD, and 17.5% YTD.
American Cannabis Performance
The American Cannabis MSO Portfolio showed modest gains in comparison:
- Curaleaf CURLF: UP 10.2% this week; UP 9.6% MTD; UP 1.7% YTD
- Cresco Labs CRLBF: UP 9.0% this week; UP 7.6% MTD; UP 25.9% YTD
- Ayr Wellness AYRWF: UP 8.4% this week; UP 4.6% MTD; UP 14.4% YTD
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF: UP 7.8% this week; UP 8.0% MTD; UP 91.6% YTD
- Verano VRNOF: UP 5.1% this week; UP 1.4% MTD; DOWN 16.5% YTD
- TerrAscend TSNDF: UP 1.5% this week; DOWN 0.7% MTD; DOWN 17.8% YTD
- Green Thumb GTBIF: UP 0.9% this week; DOWN 1.8% MTD; UP 2.7% YTD
On average, the MSO Portfolio increased by 5.2% this week, 3.4% MTD and 15.9% YTD.
Cannabis Stock Market Insights
The 12 largest cannabis stocks were UP 7.0% last week, UP 6.0% MTD, and UP 16.5% YTD. Wilson’s observations highlight the strong performance of Canadian LPs, offering investors a promising outlook.
Fundamental analysis indicates that American cannabis companies have way more space to grow when it comes to valuation and are also more profitable. Nevertheless, disincentives related to the legislative framework and regulation are putting a limit on their growth capacities. Should some of the main regulations change, such as the rescheduling of cannabis or banking limitations, the chance for growth is promising.
The U.S. cannabis market presents a significant risk-reward opportunity, particularly for MSOs. Despite market volatility and challenges, the fundamental growth potential and increasing public support make U.S. MSOs a compelling long-term investment.
