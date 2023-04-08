Benzinga Buzz: MrBeast Is A Goodfella. Plus, Minecraft, Snoop Dogg, LeBron James And More.

Each week, Benzinga compiles the latest entertainment news into a cohesive column for your consideration. Read on for the latest updates — both useful and irreverent.

Jimmy The Gent. Remember that scene in "Goodfellas" where mafia boss Jimmy Conway, played by Robert De Niro, just walks around handing out wads of cash? Or that montage in "Scarface" where Tony Montana, played by Al Pacino, is buying anything and everything because he's knee-deep in moolah? Famous YouTubers are like the new gangsters. And Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the not-at-all-ominous moniker MrBeast, is "capo di tutti capi." You want an island? Jimmy's gotchu. You and your friends want to party on a 12-hour commercial flight to nowhere? Jimmy's treat. You need eye surgery? Fuhgeddaboudit. You need to bury a body? Seriously, Jimmy did that, too. To himself.

For last week's Benzinga Buzz, click here.

Image: Edited by Benzinga