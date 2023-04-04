Lexy Panterra Takes Over LIV Nightclub In Miami For Unforgettable Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Afterparty Experience

This April, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference afterparty promises to be an unforgettable experience as it features the sensational Lexy Panterra at the iconic LIV nightclub. The private and intimate event is set to take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm EDT, and is open exclusively to CCC attendees.

Related: Did You Say Joint Rings? Smoke In Style With This Cool Fashion Accessory By Lexy Panterra

Lexy Panterra, renowned for her electrifying performances, has amassed a massive following on social media platforms and YouTube, making her the ideal star for this unique event. Fans of Lexy can anticipate an evening of unforgettable entertainment, networking, and celebration of deals, relationships, and fundraising achievements.

With space limited, those interested in attending are urged to secure their tickets promptly to avoid disappointment. Tickets are priced at $147, and include one drink. VIP CCC ticket holders will enjoy complimentary access to the party, while others can choose to upgrade their CCC event ticket to VIP for a limited time to gain free entry.

In addition to the general admission, a select number of VIP tables will be available for purchase, offering an exclusive opportunity to invite other VIPs in attendance to join you for a drink. This is the perfect chance to network in style while enjoying the company of Lexy and fellow event-goers.

Doors open at 8:00 pm EST, and names will be checked against the CCC attendee list to ensure the exclusivity of the event. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to attend an intimate party with Lexy Panterra - register as soon as possible to secure your pass.