Marijuana Stock Movers For April 3, 2023

GAINERS:
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 10.58% at $0.41
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.32
LOSERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 34.87% at $0.02
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 10.05% at $0.69
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 7.10% at $0.77
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.16% at $1.47
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 4.70% at $7.32
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.63% at $2.68
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.47% at $5.34
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 4.27% at $4.26
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.92% at $0.67
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.43% at $1.69
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.